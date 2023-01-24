Buddy Box: The educational tool which has helped students across the globe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Buddy Box: The educational tool which has helped students across the globe

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 7.02am Updated: January 24 2023, 7.30am
A class of children using the Afghan Buddy Box (Mark Hill/PA)
A class of children using the Afghan Buddy Box (Mark Hill/PA)

The creator of a free online learning tool called Buddy Box – which has taught subjects including Maths and English to students across the globe – has said it has been “amazing” to see it become as “massive as it did”.

Armed Forces veteran and entrepreneur Mark Hill from Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire, first created Buddy Box in 2018 to help teach English to three Syrian children, two boys and a girl and an Iraqi boy in a school in North Yorkshire.

“When I spoke to them, as I speak Arabic, they instantly looked up and smiled and it inspired me to create a classroom resource where they could engage with their peers and their teachers in a fun and educational way”, the 53-year-old told the PA news agency on International Day of Education.

Mark Hill
Mark Hill, whose educational resource has helped break down language barriers for Ukrainian refugees in schools across the UK (Mark Hill/PA)

At the time, the project was a series of roughly 60 Arabic to English flashcards housed within a cardboard box, the refugee children were paired/buddied with another student, one which helped them to navigate the school and to have an initial friend.

The now cloud-based resource, which was made using Microsoft PowerPoint makes use of text, pictures and audio and even virtual teachers were created using artificial intelligence to translate languages including Arabic, Afghan Dari, Pashto and Ukrainian, to English, and vice versa and can be accessed via a downloadable link.

The educational resources are also available in video format.

It has helped to educate pupils in other countries around the world including Germany, Poland, Ireland, Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi, and North America.

The virtual classroom resources were initially created to support primary school refugee children attending schools in the UK with subjects including Maths and English, as well as the alphabet, numbers, telling the time, shapes, colours, days of the week, months of the year, fruit and vegetables and animals.

“I didn’t anticipate it spreading as widely as it has throughout the UK and other countries as it has done”, Mr Hill said.

“I didn’t do too well in school, so seeing refugee children entering our educational system I wanted to do my bit and give something back.

Cardboard box with purple cards inside
Buddy Box in its original form (Mark Hill)

Following both the Taliban taking control of Kabul in August 2021 and Russia invading Ukraine in February 2022, which resulted in many fleeing both countries to seek refuge in the UK, Mr Hill made sure the resource would be accessible for both groups.

“One could only imagine if the tables were reversed and we had to leave our home and go to another country with nothing but the clothes on our back”, he said.

“I know there are so many people out there doing fantastic stuff for refugees and it is commendable and I wanted to do my best to give something back and for young people to be in a classroom and be able to engage with their peers in a safe space.”

The resource has also been educating girls in four provinces in Afghanistan, with the help of Mehdi Ali, who fled the country and now resides in Pakistan – of which the exact details cannot be revealed for safety reasons.

“Seeing Buddy Box delivered and written on whiteboards and chalkboards in makeshift classrooms in Afghanistan is really powerful”, he said.

“Education is for everybody, everyone should have a right to an education across every country around the world.”

He added that some of the moments which “blew expectations” were seeing the tool reach a school in California and his work making its way into the National Association for Language Development in the Curriculum (NALDIC), English as an Additional Language (EAL) Journal.

“I was really buzzing when I got the email from a school in California – it was fantastic.”

Woman writing on a board
A teacher in Afghanistan using Buddy Box (Mark Hill)

Sometimes Mr Hill has even been able to physically see the impact his resource has had on students, through visiting classrooms in Bradford and Leeds.

“To see the children in front of me using Buddy Box, effectively communicating, having fun, giggling, smiling and learning is priceless”, he said. “It is helping to break down barriers.”

Despite Buddy Box educating so many globally, Mr Hill has no plans to slow down, with hopes to take Buddy Box to the subcontinent.

“One of my aspirations is to get Buddy Box into Pakistan or India and also Africa and South America, with the power of the internet, this is achievable.”

The tool can be downloaded from the Government website under the ‘buddying and befriending section’: gov.uk/government/publications/helping-ukrainian-students-in-schools/resources-to-help-support-children-and-young-people-arriving-from-ukraine

More information about the educational resources can be found at projectimpact.uk/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Mullen outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam
2
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Mum home schooling her daughter after ‘severe beatings and constant bullying’ at Glenrothes High…
6
3
Mark Falzon outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target
4
Ambassador Cruise Line's ship Ambition will depart from Dundee this summer. Image: Ambassador Cruise Lines.
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
5
Construction at the new Cameron Bridge station has begun. Image: Network Rail
Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife
6
Builders' waste left dumped in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
‘Shameful’ fly-tippers dump builders’ waste at Glenrothes roundabout
7
Former Carnoustie High School teacher Helen Adam.
Obituary: Inspirational Helen Adam overcame adversity to become beloved Carnoustie teacher
8
The woman was arrested at a newsagent on Strathmore Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest
9
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
10
Fox, left, and the departed Eriksson. Image: SNS / DCT
Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti…

More from The Courier

Simon Spear leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale
Lynne Short has been criticised for remarks made during a speech in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans…
2
Drew Thom. Image: Facebook.
Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police
Bonnygate in Cupar is an air pollution hot spot
Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution
Callum Davidson during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown…
Flooding in Halbeath on December 30.
Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix
Male patient having consultation. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe'
St Andrews could become a 20mph zone
Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone?
2
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be…
Courier News - All Editions - Nancy Nicolson - Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime launch - CR0013388 - Dunfermline - Picture Shows: A one of a kind Rural Police Tractor, used for demo only - Tuesday 27th August 2019 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented