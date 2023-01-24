Former president of Guatemala Alvaro Colom dies at 71

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Former president of Guatemala Alvaro Colom dies at 71

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 8.05am
Former Guatemalan president Alvaro Colom has died aged 71 (Richard Drew/AP)
Former Guatemalan president Alvaro Colom has died aged 71 (Richard Drew/AP)

Former Guatemalan president Alvaro Colom, who governed from 2008 to 2012 and supported a United Nations anti-corruption mission that later investigated him, died on Monday, politicians from his party have announced. He was 71.

Orlando Blanco, leader of the centre-left National Unity of Hope Party in Congress, said: “I deeply lament the death of ex-president Colom, a man of profound democratic convictions and great social sensibility.”

Current President Alejandro Giammattei expressed his condolences to Mr Colom’s family and friends via Twitter. No cause of death was given.

Mr Colom won office in a run-off election in 2007, defeating retired General Otto Perez Molina. It was his third attempt at the presidency.

An industrial engineer, Mr Colom was Guatemala’s first leftist president in more than 50 years when he took office in January 2008, but said he wanted Guatemala to chart its own path rather than falling in with established leftist leaders like Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez at the time.

He found success in textiles and Guatemala’s entry into large-scale production through assembly plants known in Spanish as maquiladoras.

He entered office promising to reduce poverty after having worked with civil war refugees in isolated highlands.

The war, which ran from 1960 to 1996, displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

He was an ordained Mayan minister and said he would seek guidance from the Mayan Elders National Council, a group of spiritual leaders.

Just weeks before the end of his term, he took credit for hiring some 90,000 additional teachers and bringing more than a million children back into the country’s schools. He said his administration had built more schools and health centres.

He also applauded Guatemala’s efforts to seize drug shipments moving through the country and arrest drug traffickers.

Mr Colom also supported the UN International Commission Against Impunity In Guatemala, better known by its Spanish acronym CICIG. It had started work the year before he took office.

But in 2018, he was arrested, along with almost his entire former cabinet, in relation to a corruption investigation involving a bus concession.

The case centred on a public bus company known as Transurbano. The government auctioned off 25-year concessions for Guatemala City bus routes, and the private companies that won the contracts were later exempted from taxes. The CICIG worked on the case with Guatemalan prosecutors.

Mr Colom denied any wrongdoing and the case had not gone to trial.

In 2021, the US State Department included him in a report to Congress on corrupt actors in the region for the bus scandal.

Perez Molina, who became president after Mr Colom, was eventually forced out of office by another CICIG investigation and jailed for corruption in December.

Mr Colom was formerly married to politician Sandra Torres, who planned to run for the presidency in Guatemala’s national elections on June 25.

Late on Monday, she wrote on Twitter: “May the noble man who always held Guatemala in his heart rest in peace.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Mullen outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam
2
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Mum home schooling her daughter after ‘severe beatings and constant bullying’ at Glenrothes High…
6
3
Mark Falzon outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target
4
Ambassador Cruise Line's ship Ambition will depart from Dundee this summer. Image: Ambassador Cruise Lines.
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
5
Construction at the new Cameron Bridge station has begun. Image: Network Rail
Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife
6
Builders' waste left dumped in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
‘Shameful’ fly-tippers dump builders’ waste at Glenrothes roundabout
7
Former Carnoustie High School teacher Helen Adam.
Obituary: Inspirational Helen Adam overcame adversity to become beloved Carnoustie teacher
8
The woman was arrested at a newsagent on Strathmore Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest
9
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
10
Fox, left, and the departed Eriksson. Image: SNS / DCT
Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti…

More from The Courier

Simon Spear leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale
Lynne Short has been criticised for remarks made during a speech in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans…
2
Drew Thom. Image: Facebook.
Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police
Bonnygate in Cupar is an air pollution hot spot
Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution
Callum Davidson during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown…
Flooding in Halbeath on December 30.
Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix
Male patient having consultation. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe'
St Andrews could become a 20mph zone
Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone?
2
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be…
Courier News - All Editions - Nancy Nicolson - Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime launch - CR0013388 - Dunfermline - Picture Shows: A one of a kind Rural Police Tractor, used for demo only - Tuesday 27th August 2019 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented