Man charged with murder after shooting and acid attack in Wigan

A man has been charged with murder after a body was found dumped in a street covered in acid.

Liam Smith, 38, was shot and subjected to an acid attack before his body was found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 7pm on Thursday November 24, Greater Manchester Police said.

On Tuesday, a force spokesman said Michael Hillier, 38, has been charged with murder.

Hillier, of Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

The death of Mr Smith, who lived in the street where he was found, was the first fatal shooting in Greater Manchester in more than two years, police said at the time.

The force described the killing as “a swift and well-planned out attack on a man who was not previously known to police”.

In a statement, Mr Smith’s family said: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.

“He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.”