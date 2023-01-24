Pakistan’s energy chief defends government after nationwide power cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pakistan’s energy chief defends government after nationwide power cut

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 9.09am
Much of Pakistan was left without power on Monday as an energy-saving measure by the government backfired (KM Chaudary/AP)
Pakistan’s energy minister has defended the government following a major, day-long power cut that disrupted normal life across the country and drew criticism from millions who were left without electricity amid harsh winter weather.

Monday’s blackout engulfed schools, factories and shops, and many of the country’s 220 million population were left without drinking water as pumps powered by electricity also failed to work.

In key businesses and institutions, including main hospitals, military and government facilities, back-up generators kicked in.

Power was later mostly restored, though some parts of the country were still experiencing blackouts on Tuesday.

People visit a market in Islamabad, where some shopkeepers were using generators for electricity during a nationwide power cut (Anjum Navee/AP)

Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir offered no apologies for the collapse of the grid but praised the nation’s engineers and technicians for their efforts to boot up the system.

He also made no reference to the fact that an energy-saving measure by the government had backfired.

Authorities had turned off electricity during low-usage hours on Sunday night to conserve fuel, according to a government energy-saving plan. Efforts to turn power back on early on Monday morning led to a system-wide meltdown.

The minister said an investigation will show what exactly caused the blackout, which he blamed on a technical glitch.

“Today, at 5.15 in the morning, the power was fully restored,” Mr Dastgir told reporters in the capital, Islamabad.

He floated a “remote chance” that the outage was caused by hackers targeting the Pakistani grid’s systems and expressed faith that a three-member committee set up on Monday by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will get to the bottom of it.

“We will fully co-operate” with the committee, which is expected to complete a preliminary investigation within days, Mr Dastgir said.

He also warned that some may still face “routine power outages” this week as Pakistan’s two nuclear power plants and coal plants have yet to come fully online.

Motorcyclists and cars drive through Lahore during the blackout (KM Chaudary/AP)

The power cut was reminiscent of a massive blackout in January 2021, attributed at the time to a technical fault in Pakistan’s power generation and distribution system.

Pakistan gets at least 60% of its electricity from fossil fuels, while nearly 27% of the electricity is generated by hydropower. The contribution of nuclear and solar power to the nation’s grid is about 10%.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader at the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, on Monday criticised the government for mismanaging the country’s economy and said the power cut was a reflection of the government’s incompetence.

Pakistan, which is grappling with one of its worst economic crisis in recent years amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves, is currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund to soften some conditions on a 6 billion US dollar (£4.8 billion) bailout.

Mr Sharif’s government says the harsh conditions will trigger further increases in inflation.

The IMF released the last crucial tranche of 1.1 billion dollars (£887.7 million) to Islamabad in August but, since then, discussions between the two parties have oscillated due to Pakistan’s reluctance to impose new tax measures.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented