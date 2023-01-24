Senior Ukrainian officials quit amid corruption crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Senior Ukrainian officials quit amid corruption crackdown

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 9.29am Updated: January 24 2023, 10.48am
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to launch a staff shake-up amid high-level corruption allegations during the war with Russia (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office resigned on Tuesday, after Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to launch a staff shake-up amid high-level corruption allegations during the war with Russia.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko asked to be relieved of his duties, according to an online copy of a decree signed by the Ukrainian president and Mr Tymoshenko’s own social media posts.

Neither gave a reason for the resignation.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko
Kyrylo Tymoshenko (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)

Deputy defence minister Viacheslav Shapovalov also resigned, local media reported, alleging his departure was linked to a scandal involving the purchase of food for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Deputy prosecutor general Oleksiy Symonenko also quit.

Mr Tymoshenko joined the presidential office in 2019, after working on Mr Zelensky’s media and creative content strategy during his presidential campaign.

Mr Zelensky had promised personnel changes in the government, regional administrations and security forces following corruption allegations that emerged after Russia’s invasion last February.

Last year Mr Tymoshenko was under investigation relating to his personal use of luxury cars.

He was also among officials linked last September to the embezzlement of humanitarian aid worth more than 7 million US dollars (£5.7 million) earmarked for the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

He has denied all the allegations.

Russia Ukraine
A Russian army self-propelled howitzer Akatsiya fires toward Ukrainian troops at an undisclosed location (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)

In comments on Sunday, Mr Zelensky vowed to drive out corrupt officials, after a deputy minister was dismissed for being part of a network embezzling budget funds.

Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry later identified the dismissed official as Vasyl Lozynsky, a deputy minister there.

In his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said Ukraine’s focus on the war will not stop his government from tackling corruption.

The president, who came to power in 2019 on an anti-establishment and anti-corruption platform, pointed to suspicions in the areas of energy and military procurement.

He said he intends the deputy minister’s dismissal to send “a signal to all those whose actions or behaviour violate the principle of justice”.

“I want to be clear: there will be no return to what used to be in the past,” he said.

Infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said Mr Lozynsky was relieved of his duties after Ukraine’s anti-corruption agency detained him while he was receiving a 400,000 dollar (£322,800) bribe for helping to fix contracts related to restoring infrastructure facilities battered by Russian missile strikes.

Russia Ukraine
Russian army T-90M tanks roll to their position at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)

A statement by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine described Mr Lozynsky as part of “an organised criminal group involved in the embezzlement of budget funds”.

It said its detectives are working to identify the group’s other members.

Meanwhile, Russian shelling overnight killed one civilian and wounded two others near the eastern city of Bakhmut, the epicentre of the fighting in recent months, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Tuesday.

Russian forces also shelled nine towns and villages in the northern Sumy region, which borders Russia, killing a young woman and wounding three other people, local governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky reported on Telegram.

He said the casualties all lived in the same house, which suffered a direct artillery hit.

