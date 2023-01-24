Two teenagers appear in court over stabbing death of man in London park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two teenagers have appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murdering a man outside a park cafe in a suspected mugging.

Kalabe Legesse, 29, was at The Round cafe on Peckham Rye Common on the evening of December 30 talking on his mobile phone.

The person on the phone allegedly heard an argument break out before Mr Legesse was fatally stabbed.

The suspects fled the scene in the south London park with the victim’s mobile phone, it is believed.

Nah-Shun Thomas, 19, and a youth of 16 appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from custody (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

An ambulance was called and Mr Legesse died from a stab wound to the heart at 9pm that evening.

Nah-Shun Thomas, 19, and a youth of 16 were arrested on suspicion of murder on January 19.

On Tuesday they appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from custody with the victim’s family sitting in court.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC set a plea hearing for April 11 and a trial from June 5.

Thomas, of Bournemouth Road, Peckham, was remanded into custody with the 16-year-old remaining in youth detention.