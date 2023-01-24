Crown Estate sues Twitter over unpaid rent allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crown Estate sues Twitter over unpaid rent allegations

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 10.58am
Twitter’s London office is owned by the Crown Estate (James Manning/PA)
Twitter’s London office is owned by the Crown Estate (James Manning/PA)

Twitter has been refusing to pay its rent to the Crown Estate, whose profits go to help support the British Government, according to a claim in the High Court.

The Crown Estate said it issued court proceedings to Twitter for rental arrears on an office space close to London’s Piccadilly Circus.

A representative said that it had previously contacted the social media company about its rent, and is currently in discussions with bosses there.

It is one of many occasions Twitter has been taken to court in recent weeks for allegedly failing to pay its rent.

The San Francisco Chronicle on Monday reported that a landlord in the city is suing over 6.8 million dollars (£5.5 million) the company has allegedly failed to pay on its headquarters.

Also in San Francisco, a commercial landlord is suing the company after it allegedly failed to pay a rental instalment of more than 136,000 dollars (£111,000), CNN reported.

There is also a fourth case in Seattle.

The cases could be part of an even bigger slew of lawsuits facing Elon Musk’s social media company.

According to reports in December, Musk stopped paying rent on all of Twitter’s office space around the world, including its headquarters, in a cost-cutting effort.

The Crown Estate is one of the biggest landlords in the UK, but the money it makes ultimately is paid to the Treasury.

Over the last decade the Crown Estate has handed around £3 billion to the Government, which it has been able to use for public services.

This includes many commercial sites in London, which are popular offices and shops. It also includes the seabed off the British coast, which is currently making a lot of money from new wind farms being built offshore.

Twitter did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

