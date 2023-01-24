Princess Eugenie ‘so excited’ to be pregnant with second child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Princess Eugenie ‘so excited’ to be pregnant with second child

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 1.12pm Updated: January 24 2023, 3.32pm
Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child, and shared a sweet family photograph of her son August kissing her bump to announce the news.

The late Queen’s granddaughter and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting the new addition to their family – a brother or sister for August – in the summer.

Buckingham Palace said the royal family is “delighted” and that August is “very much” looking forward to becoming a big brother.

The happy news has brought joy to the Windsors in the wake of the late Queen’s death and amid difficult times following the publication of the Duke of Sussex’s controversial tell-all memoir.

In the photograph, taken by Mr Brooksbank, Eugenie, dressed in a woolly hat, beams as August, in a burgundy winter hat, matching trousers and wellies, embraces her and kisses her bump, as they stand next to a fence in a leaf-strewn field.

Eugenie wrote: “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer.

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

Eugenie’s mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, shared her excitement, saying she is in “Granny heaven”.

Posting a photo of “Augie” wearing a yellow raincoat and splashing in a puddle, the duchess wrote: “You will be sharing puddles, Augie! Superb news, Granny heaven… So deeply grateful.”

The baby will be born 13th in line to the throne and will be a plain Miss or Master.

Platinum Jubilee
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank with their son August (Chris Jackson/PA)

He or she will be the first of the Queen’s great-grandchildren to be born since her death, and will arrive in the King’s coronation year.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born at the exclusive Portland Hospital in central London on February 9 2021.

He made an appearance at the Platinum Jubilee pageant celebrations last year wearing a Union flag jumper as Eugenie bounced him up and down on her knee in the royal box.

In an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos with Reuters IMPACT on Tuesday, Eugenie said her son is “going to be an activist from two years old” and spoke of her own attempts to stop using plastic at home.

Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank married in a glittering ceremony in the gothic surroundings of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in front of royal and celebrity guests in October 2018.

The princess, the daughter of the Duke of York and his ex-wife the duchess, is close to her cousin Harry, whose biography caused ructions this month when he laid bare his fraught relationships with the King and the Prince of Wales.

Princess Eugenie announces pregnancy
Princess Eugenie and and Jack Brooksbank on their wedding day (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Brooksbank, 36, has worked as a European brand director of Casamigos Tequila, co-founded by actor George Clooney.

He met Eugenie through mutual friends while on a ski trip to Verbier.

Eugenie, 32, is a director at the contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London.

She is patron of several charities, including the Elephant Family, the Teenage Cancer Trust, the Coronet Theatre and the European School of Osteopathy, and also founded the Anti-Slavery Collective charity.

