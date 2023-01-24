Teenagers appear in court charged with stabbing boy, 18, to death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two teenage boys have appeared in court charged with murdering an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in a town centre on a weekday afternoon.

Raymond James Quigley, of Wymondham, Norfolk, was fatally knifed in Westgate Street, Ipswich, at about 3.35pm on Tuesday January 17.

Post-mortem tests ruled he suffered four stab wounds to the torso, Suffolk Police said.

A second man was chased and threatened with the knife but escaped unhurt, a statement said.

The boys were arrested four days later, on Saturday January 21, and later charged, the force added.

Alfie Hammett, 18, of Rushmere St Andrew, Suffolk, and a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich, who cannot legally be named due to his age, appeared separately before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The pair, who have also been charged with having an offensive weapon in public, were not asked to enter pleas.

Both wearing grey tracksuits, they spoke only to confirm their personal details.

No applications for bail were made and both defendants were remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

Hammett was remanded in custody while the 17-year-old was remanded to youth detention accommodation.