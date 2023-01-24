Shooting that killed two at US youth programme was targeted, say police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shooting that killed two at US youth programme was targeted, say police

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 1.35pm Updated: January 24 2023, 2.18pm
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Police say two students were killed and a teacher was injured in a shooting at the Des Moines school on the edge of the city’s downtown. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Police say two students were killed and a teacher was injured in a shooting at the Des Moines school on the edge of the city's downtown. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The killing of two students at an alternative education programme designed to help at-risk teenagers in Iowa was a targeted attack, police said, and an 18-year-old has been charged.

The teenagers killed in Monday’s shooting at the Starts Right Here programme in Des Moines were both males, aged 18 and 16, police said.

The programme’s founder, 49-year-old William Holmes, was seriously injured and underwent surgery.

Mr Holmes, an activist and rapper who goes by the stage name Will Keeps, left a life of gangs and violence and has been dedicated to helping youth in Des Moines, according to a regional community development group.

School Shooting Des Moines
Will Holmes, a rapper who goes by the stage name Will Keeps (Zach Boyden-Holmes/Des Moines Register/AP)

Preston Walls, 18, of Des Moines, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, police said.

He was also charged with criminal gang participation, and authorities said the shooting was the result of an ongoing gang dispute. He was on supervised release for a weapons charge and had removed his ankle monitor 16 minutes before the shooting, police said.

“The incident was definitely targeted. It was not random. There was nothing random about this,” Sergeant Paul Parizek said.

Walls and all three victims were at the programme on Monday when Walls entered a common area where Mr Holmes and the two students were, police said. Walls had a 9mm handgun with an extended ammunition magazine, they added.

School Shooting Des Moines
Sergeant Paul Parizek speaks outside the Starts Right Here building (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Mr Holmes tried to escort Walls away from the area, but he pulled away, “pulled the handgun and began to shoot both teenage victims”, officers said in a statement. Mr Holmes was standing nearby and was also shot, and Walls ran away, police added.

Officers who responded saw a suspicious vehicle leaving the area and stopped it, but Walls ran away and was arrested a short time later. Police said a 9mm handgun was found nearby. The ammunition magazine, which has a capacity of 31 rounds, contained just three.

Des Moines mayor Frank Cownie said two other teenagers in the vehicle with Walls were taken into custody and later released without charge.

“That brings a total of five families of teenagers affected by youth gun violence in a matter of minutes on a Monday afternoon, right here in our capital city,” Mr Cownie said at Monday’s City Council meeting.

School Shooting Des Moines
Police at the scene (Zach Boyden-Holmes/Des Moines Register/AP)

He said he had spoken to the victims’ families, “but there is little one can say that will lessen their pain. Nothing that can be said to bring them back, those who were killed so senselessly”.

Starts Right Here is an educational programme that helps at-risk youth and is affiliated with the Des Moines school district.

“The school is designed to pick up the slack and help the kids who need help the most,” Sgt Parizek said.

The shooting was the sixth at a school in the US this year in which someone was injured or killed, but the first with fatalities, according to Education Week, which tracks school shootings.

The website said there were 51 school shootings last year involving injuries or deaths, and there have been 150 since 2018.

