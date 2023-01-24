London judge orders mother to return two children to Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London judge orders mother to return two children to Ireland

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 1.38pm
(Clara Molden/PA)
(Clara Molden/PA)

A man living in Ireland has won a High Court fight in London after complaining that his ex-partner had wrongly taken their two children to England.

The man complained that the children, who are aged 10 and eight, had been taken without his agreement, and a High Court judge has ordered their return to Ireland.

Mr Justice Mostyn was told that the children had been living in Bradford, West Yorkshire, with their mother.

He heard that they had been born in Ireland and concluded that Irish judges should make decisions about their welfare.

The judge has outlined detail of the case in a written ruling published on Tuesday after considering arguments at a recent private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court.

He said the children could not be identified in media reports of the case.

The children’s mother accepted that they were, legally, “wrongfully removed from Ireland to England” during the summer of 2022.

But she said their father was aware of her plans to “relocate to England” and argued that they would be at a “grave risk of harm” if returned to Ireland.

She told Mr Justice Mostyn that she “cannot return to Ireland” and said she would remain in England if the children were returned.

The woman said she had “relinquished” her housing in Ireland and claimed that she would have “no means of supporting herself or the children”.

Mr Justice Mostyn said the “likelihood of an intolerable peril to the children” arose principally because the woman said she would not accompany them to Ireland.

“The court is always extremely hostile to having a gun held to its head,” he said.

“All of the supposed grave risk of intolerable peril is a result of the mother’s unlawful and wrongful conduct.

“It would be a remarkable example of the triumph of injustice over justice, of wrong over right, if a mother could clandestinely relinquish her housing, pluck the children out of school, remove them to England in breach of a court order and then state that she will not accompany if they are returned, thereby enabling her to present them to this court as prospectively abandoned, homeless, unschooled and destitute with the result that a return order is refused on that basis.”

Mr Justice Mostyn heard that the children’s parents had separated more than a year ago.

He heard that the man had, nearly three years ago, been granted a protection order in an Irish court after alleging that the woman had “assaulted him and thrown him out of the family home”.

