Second World War map sparks hunt for Nazi-looted treasure in Dutch village

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 3.28pm
The map showing where the Nazi loot was reportedly buried in Ommeren, near Arnhem, is seen at the National Archive of the Netherlands in The Hague (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
The map showing where the Nazi loot was reportedly buried in Ommeren, near Arnhem, is seen at the National Archive of the Netherlands in The Hague (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

A hand-drawn map with a red letter X purportedly showing the location of a buried stash of precious jewellery looted by Nazis from a blown-up bank vault has sparked a modern-day treasure hunt in a tiny Dutch village.

Armed with metal detectors, shovels and copies of the map on mobile phones, treasure hunters have descended on Ommeren — population 715 — about 80 kilometres (50 miles) south east of Amsterdam to try to dig up a potential Second World War trove based on the drawing first published on January 3.

Local resident Marco Roodveldt said: “Yes, it is of course spectacular news that has enthralled the whole village. But not only our village, also people who do not come from here.”

Netherlands Treasure Hunt
Annet Waalkens displays the map where the Nazi loot was reportedly buried (Peter Dejong/AP)

He said that “all kinds of people have been spontaneously digging in places where they think that treasure is buried”.

It was not immediately clear if authorities could claim the loot if it was found, or if a prospector could keep it.

So far, nobody has reported finding anything. The treasure hunt began this year when the Dutch National Archive published — as it does every January — thousands of documents for historians to study.

Most of them went largely unnoticed, but the map, which includes a sketch of a cross section of a country road and another with a red X at the base of one of three trees, was an unexpected viral attraction.

“We’re quite astonished about the story itself. But the attention it’s getting is as well,” National Archive researcher Annet Waalkens said as she showed off the map.

Netherlands Treasure Hunt
A sign indicates the village limits in Ommeren (Peter Dejong/AP)

Photographs on social media in early January showed people digging holes more than a metre (three feet) deep, sometimes on private property, in the hope of unearthing a fortune.

Buren, the municipality Ommeren falls under, published a statement on its website pointing out that a ban on metal detection is in place for the municipality and warned that the area was a Second World War front line.

“Searching there is dangerous because of possible unexploded bombs, land mines and shells,” the municipality said in a statement. “We advise against going to look for the Nazi treasure.”

The latest treasure hunters are not the first to leave the village empty-handed.

Ms Waalkens said the story started in the summer of 1944 in the Nazi-occupied city of Arnhem, when a bomb hit a bank, pierced its vault and scattered its contents — including gold, jewellery and cash — across the street.

Netherlands Treasure Hunt
A mobile phone shows the supposed location of the buried Nazi loot (Peter Dejong/AP)

German soldiers stationed nearby “pocket what they can get and they keep it in ammunition boxes”, Ms Waalkens said.

As the end of the war neared in 1945, the Netherlands’ German occupiers were pushed back by Allied advances. The soldiers who had been in Arnhem found themselves in Ommeren and decided to bury the loot.

“Four ammunition boxes and then just some jewellery that was kept in handkerchiefs or even cash money folded in. And they buried it right there,” Ms Waalkens said, citing an account by a German soldier who was interviewed after the war by Dutch military authorities in Berlin and who was responsible for the map.

The archive does not know if the soldier is still alive and has not released his name, citing European Union privacy regulations.

Dutch authorities, using the map and the soldier’s account, went hunting for the loot in 1947.

Netherlands Treasure Hunt
Detail of the map showing a cross-section of the road where the Nazi loot was reportedly buried (Peter Dejong/AP)

The first time, the ground was frozen solid and they made no headway. When they went back after the thaw, they found nothing, Ms Waalkens said.

After the unsuccessful attempts, the German soldier said “he believed that someone else has already excavated the treasure”, she added.

That detail was largely overlooked by treasure hunters who descended on Ommeren in the days after the map’s publication, although the rush has recently given way once more to peace and quiet.

But the village’s brief brush with fame left a sour taste for some residents. Ria van Tuil van Neerbos said she did not believe in the treasure story, but understood why some did.

“If they hear something, they’ll head toward it,” she said. “But I don’t think it’s good that they just dug into the ground and things like that.”

