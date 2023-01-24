‘Terrifying risks’ to patrons at fatal stab attack nightclub, police warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Terrifying risks’ to patrons at fatal stab attack nightclub, police warn

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 3.57pm
Cody Fisher died at the club (Chris Jepson/Bromsgrove Sporting FC/PA)
Cody Fisher died at the club (Chris Jepson/Bromsgrove Sporting FC/PA)

A Birmingham nightclub where a footballer died after a knife attack may expose patrons to “terrifying risks”, police have told a council committee weighing up the venue’s future.

West Midlands Police previously said there had been “serious management failings” at the Crane venue, when officers responded to the fatal stabbing of Cody Fisher, 23, in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Boxing Day 2022.

The club’s licence was suspended for 28 days after an interim meeting in December, and Birmingham City Council’s licensing committee has been meeting on Tuesday to consider an application from the force to make the closure permanent.

A knife alleged to have been used in the attack on the dancefloor of the Adderley Street venue was found at the scene, according to a police report.

Cody Fisher stabbing court case
The Crane Nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, where Mr Fisher was killed (Phil Barnett/PA)

The report also described how responding officers found a “scene in chaos” and “evidence of drug use”.

Security and club staff were also “oblivious” and “started to clean up the dancefloor” while CPR was still being performed on Mr Fisher.

In a verbal summary of police evidence to the committee, Gary Grant, a barrister representing the force, said the club’s ongoing operation poses “terrifying risks” to patrons, and “grave” outcomes to public safety and the prevention of crime, inside the premises.

“That is why the police ask you to revoke the premises’ licence,” he added, saying the evidence justifies such action.

While a licence had been granted to the event-led venue in the summer, it had only been operating since October 2022 before ending up facing the most serious sanction, the committee was told.

In an assessment of what he said was an “inadequate search regime”, Mr Grant added that not only was a knife brought inside the club, but also drugs and there was “blatant” use of illicit substances, leading to three people needing treatment for an “overdose of one drug or another”.

One female patient, carried out to an ambulance, was said to be “dribbling out of her mouth and barely breathing” before she was taken to hospital.

Mr Grant said: “Within just over three months, this venue is here facing a summary review, triggered by an individual being murdered inside the club.

“That, in itself, gives rise to rather terrifying risks involved in the operation of this venue.

“On Boxing Day, Cody Fisher was tragically killed inside the venue and in addition, when the police investigated, they discovered what can only be described as blatant and widespread drug use being unchallenged inside the premises.”

He added there was evidence of use and supply of nitrous oxide – known as laughing gas – and “hundreds of discarded drug bags, containing white powder” were found on the dance floor.

“The licence-holder, we say, failed to uphold the highest standards of management operation of this venue,” said Mr Grant.

Searches of patrons were “inconsistent and haphazard”, the venue’s perimeter was “unsecured”, and there was a “general perception this was not a properly-controlled event”.

Cody Fisher death
Crane is currently subject to an interim closure order (Phil Barnett/PA)

Mr Grant said there “were only two possible ways” a knife and drugs could get inside – either from the “inadequate” searches or “over an unsecured perimeter wall”.

“Either way, when you are running a venue expected to have several thousand people attending, those are not the sort of details that can be overlooked or, indeed, forgiven, if there are issues that arise because of the inadequate operation of the premises,” added the barrister.

In a written report to the committee, a licensing enforcement officer described seeing mobile phone footage recorded inside the venue shortly after the attack, and shared on social media.

It showed a clubber “inhaling a balloon” thought to contain nitrous oxide, and “oblivious to the presence of the police”, while CPR was being attempted on Mr Fisher.

The committee has been hearing some evidence in private on the grounds it “could jeopardise ongoing criminal proceedings”.

Three men aged between 18 and 22 have been charged with Mr Fisher’s murder and remanded into custody awaiting trial, set to be held in July.

The committee’s final decision is expected later on Tuesday.

