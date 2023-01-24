Former MP accused of invoice fraud had ‘dysfunctional’ office, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former MP accused of invoice fraud had ‘dysfunctional’ office, court told

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 4.24pm
Jared O’Mara (PA)
Jared O’Mara (PA)

A former MP had a “dysfunctional” office that was “haemorrhaging staff” at the time he is accused of making fraudulent expense claims, a court has heard.

Jared O’Mara, 41, who represented the constituency of Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, is on trial for submitting fake invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa).

Prosecutors say O’Mara tried to fraudulently claim up to £30,000 in taxpayers’ money to fund an “extensive cocaine habit”.

On Tuesday, Georgia Wilson, director of MP services at Ipsa, told Leeds Crown Court she began investigating some of O’Mara’s expense claims after being told by South Yorkshire Police that they had received a report about a claim submitted to Ipsa for approximately £3,000.

Ms Wilson confirmed she was aware that by the time the alleged “dishonest” invoices were submitted in June 2019, all but one staff member in O’Mara’s office had left.

Asked by Mark Kelly KC, representing O’Mara, whether she had become aware during her investigation that O’Mara’s office was “dysfunctional” and that there had been a “haemorrhaging of staff” in about April 2019, Ms Wilson said she had.

The court heard O’Mara was elected as a Labour Party member but by the time of the alleged fraudulent claims, he had left the party and was sitting as an independent MP.

Jurors heard he had lost his office manager, who had been responsible for submitting his expenses claims, in April 2019.

Asked by Mr Kelly whether there had been issues with any of O’Mara’s invoices before that time, Ms Wilson said: “No, and we did a full backward-looking audit to check whether we had paid any invoices that shouldn’t have been paid.”

Jared O’Mara court case
John Woodliff (Jon Super/PA)

She agreed with Mr Kelly that by June, invoices from O’Mara’s office were “ad hoc” and “looked completely in disarray”.

Jurors have previously heard that Ipsa – the organisation set up after the expenses scandal to regulate MPs’ staffing and business costs – did not pay any of the allegedly fraudulent claims due to a lack of evidence that any of the work had been carried out.

Ms Wilson said she was aware that in June 2019 O’Mara had been experiencing mental health issues, and that he told her during a telephone call that he was considering resigning as an MP in September.

O’Mara is accused of making four fraudulent four claims to Ipsa between June and August 2019 from a “fictitious” organisation called Confident About Autism SY, and submitting two invoices from his “chief of staff” Gareth Arnold for media and PR work that prosecutors say was never carried out.

Jared O’Mara court case
Gareth Arnold (Danny Lawson/PA)

It is also claimed O’Mara, who appeared in court by videolink, submitted a false contract of employment for his friend John Woodliff, “pretending” that Woodliff worked for him as a constituency support officer.

O’Mara is charged with eight counts of fraud by false representation, with Arnold jointly charged with six of the offences, and Woodliff jointly charged with one.

O’Mara won Sheffield Hallam for Labour from former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Nick Clegg in 2017, but later left the party after a series of controversies.

He stayed in office as an independent MP but did not contest the 2019 general election.

O’Mara, of Walker Close, Sheffield; Arnold, of School Lane, Dronfield, Derbyshire; and Woodliff, of Hesley Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, deny all charges.

The trial continues.

