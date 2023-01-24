Police investigate drag queen’s sudden death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police investigate drag queen’s sudden death

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 5.51pm
Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen Darren Moore in Cardiff city centre during the early hours of Sunday to get in touch (Peter Byrne/PA)
Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen Darren Moore in Cardiff city centre during the early hours of Sunday to get in touch (Peter Byrne/PA)

Police are investigating the death of a well-known drag queen who was found dead in a city centre alleyway.

Darren Moore, 39, was last seen in Cardiff at around 5am Sunday while wearing full face make-up, a luminous green dress, blonde wig, heels and carrying a clutch bag.

Officers were called to an alleyway in the vicinity of Windsor Place and Park Lane on Sunday night where Mr Moore’s body was found.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen Mr Moore, who was from Newport, in the city centre during the early hours of Sunday to get in touch.

Well known drag artist Mr Moore was found dead on Sunday (South Wales Police/PA)
Well known drag artist Mr Moore was found dead on Sunday (South Wales Police/PA)

They also want to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Park Lane and Windsor Place between 3am and 7am.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Raikes, who is leading the investigation, said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out to establish the cause and circumstances of Mr Moore’s death.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

“A Home Office post-mortem has been conducted and further examinations are currently on-going to establish cause of death

“I would like to thank the community for the excellent support they have provided to this investigation so far this week, which has helped enormously and I would appeal for anyone with information to please come forward.

“I would also like to respectfully ask people to refrain from speculating on social media about what has occurred and please let the police investigation take its course.”

An incident room has been set up at Cardiff central police station.

Superintendent Michelle Conquer said: “We understand there is shock and upset in the local and wider community following the death of Darren Moore who was a well-known drag artist in Cardiff.

“While an investigation is on-going, our neighbourhood policing team as always will continue to provide a visible police presence in the city centre.

“A police cordon is in place while enquiries continue at the scene, and we thank the community for their support at this time.

“South Wales Police is proud to represent and protect all communities that it serves.

“Cardiff has a long and proud tradition of recognising, celebrating and protecting equality and diversity.

“Anyone who has concerns is asked to please contact South Wales Police in confidence.”

In a statement issued by police, Mr Moore’s family said: “Darren Moore was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend.

“He was always the life and soul where ever he went, he was Our social butterfly. He made sure he had a lot of time for people, and never judged others.

“Darren’s husband and family want to thank everyone for their support but now need time to grieve and respectfully request privacy at this time.”

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been created to raise money for Mr Moore’s family.

It said: “Anyone who knew Darren would know how he was never understated in his appearance and costume. His larger-than-life character and charisma were something that you’ll never forget.

“We’d like to support Darren and the family and give Darren the biggest send off. If you’re able too and can afford a few quid, please donate what you can to ensure we do him proud.”

Tributes have also been paid from across Cardiff’s gay community.

The Golden Cross, which is Wales’s oldest LGBT+ venue, posted on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Darren Moore’s passing.

“Many of you will know of his long-standing support of the Golden.

“He was the life and soul of the party and would always be entertaining the masses, usually accompanied with a round of shots.”

