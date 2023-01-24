Advantage Newcastle as Joelinton’s goal settles Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Advantage Newcastle as Joelinton’s goal settles Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 10.14pm Updated: January 24 2023, 10.24pm
Joelinton got the only goal in Hampshire (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Joelinton got the only goal in Hampshire (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Joelinton fired Newcastle a step closer to Wembley with the winner in an action-packed Carabao Cup semi-final first leg success at Southampton.

The Brazilian, who also saw a disallowed goal and was guilty of a bad miss,  secured a 1-0 win for the Magpies by burying a low cross from substitute Alexander Isak with 17 minutes to go on a breathless evening at St Mary’s.

Saints thought they had swiftly levelled through Newcastle academy graduate Adam Armstrong but his bundled effort was ruled out for handball following VAR intervention.

Joelinton had a first-half effort controversially chalked off for an adjudged handball, while he wastefully blazed over with the goal gaping early in the second period.

Southampton finished a frantic encounter with 10 men after defender Duje Caleta-Car was dismissed four minutes from time for a second bookable offence.

The hosts had sufficient chances to head to the north-east level but Nick Pope was in inspired form to stop Che Adams, in addition to Armstrong’s disappointment against his boyhood side.

Southampton v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – St. Mary’s Stadium
Eddie Howe is hoping to deliver a long-overdue trophy to Newcastle (PA)

Newcastle arrived on the south coast with manager Eddie Howe urging his side to go a step further as the club chase a first major domestic trophy since 1955.

The high-flying Magpies stuck with the team which began Saturday’s goalless Premier League draw at Crystal Palace, while struggling Saints made four changes, including full debuts to January signings Carlos Alcaraz and Mislav Orsic.

Howe’s men had the better of an uninspiring opening period which lacked quality and chances but contained a major talking point.

Southampton v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – St. Mary’s Stadium
Carlos Alcaraz, left, made his full debut for Southampton (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock was at the heart of the most promising openings.

The former Arsenal player twice fired woefully over when unmarked, before sparking the contentious 39th-minute incident by bursting clear on the left and cutting inside Lyanco to force a low stop out of Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Although Mohammed Salisu managed to block Callum Wilson’s initial follow-up effort, Joelinton thumped home the resultant loose ball, only for referee Stuart Attwell to penalise him for handball.

Southampton v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – St. Mary’s Stadium
Referee Stuart Attwell ruled out a Newcastle goal in the first half (Zac Goodwin/PA)

VAR was introduced for this round of the competition but, despite serious debate about where the ball struck Joelinton, the onfield decision was not overturned.

There were then worrying scenes when Southampton winger Moussa Djenepo was forced off after a heavy collision with visiting goalkeeper Pope, to be replaced by Armstrong.

Newcastle were resounding 4-1 winners on this ground in the Premier League in November, leading to the dismissal of former Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Southampton v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – St. Mary’s Stadium
Miguel Almiron created two chances early in the second half (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Miguel Almiron opened the scoring that day and he created two golden chances early in the second period as the away side attempted to eradicate that first-half frustration.

Joelinton somehow fired over in the 53rd minute following Almiron’s neat one-two with Sean Longstaff on the right, before Sven Botman hit the side-netting from a more difficult opening a minute later.

Pope registered nine successive clean sheets after conceding here just under three months ago.

Southampton v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – St. Mary’s Stadium
Nick Pope, right., would not be beaten in Hampshire (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The England keeper underlined his international credentials by twice denying Adams, the first time after the Saints substitute was sent clean through by Alcaraz, before Newcastle snatched the advantage.

Sweden striker Isak burst away from Lyanco on the right and delivered a perfect low cross for Joelinton to finally put his name on the scoresheet.

Newcastle’s sold-out away end was still revelling in the prospect of a first Wembley cup final since 1999 when Southampton thought they had levelled.

Southampton v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – St. Mary’s Stadium
Joelinton, right, enjoyed his breakthrough (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Armstrong scruffily finished after Samuel Edozie turned the ball across goal but the joy was cut short by Stockley Park.

Tempers then threatened to boil over in the closing stages.

A coming together between Bruno Guimaraes and Lyanco sparked a mass brawl, before Caleta-Car, cautioned for scything down Almiron in the first half, was sent off for upending Allan Saint-Maximin.

Southampton v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – St. Mary’s Stadium
There was delight for Nathan Jones and his players, which was quickly ended by VAR (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Isak came close to doubling the advantage in added time but hit the side- netting after rounding Bazunu.

Newcastle now have a fixture-free week to prepare for the return meeting, while Saints go to St James’ Park following an FA Cup fourth-round clash with Blackpool.

