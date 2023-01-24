Bruno Guimaraes hails ‘best goalkeeper in the world’ Nick Pope after Magpies win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bruno Guimaraes hails ‘best goalkeeper in the world’ Nick Pope after Magpies win

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 11.34pm Updated: January 24 2023, 11.42pm
Nick Pope earned the applause of his manager (Adam Davy/PA)
Nick Pope earned the applause of his manager (Adam Davy/PA)

Nick Pope was hailed as the “best goalkeeper in the world” after his 10th successive clean sheet helped put Newcastle on the brink of Wembley.

The England international produced two superb second-half saves from Southampton forward Che Adams as the Magpies secured a vital 1-0 win from a breathless Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at St Mary’s.

Joelinton set aside a disallowed goal and a shocking miss to claim the visitors’ 73rd-minute winner, while Saints substitute Adam Armstrong had a leveller ruled out for handball following VAR intervention.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who warned there is still a long way to go in the tie ahead of next week’s return meeting, saluted the impact of his in-form keeper, while Magpies midfielder Bruno Guimaraes went a step further.

“One goal is important, we could score more but most important was to be one goal in front of Southampton,” the Brazilian midfielder told Sky Sports.

“I want to thank Nick Pope, I think he’s the best goalkeeper in the world. Let’s keep it going.”

Southampton v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – St. Mary’s Stadium
Nick Pope twice denied Che Adams, left (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Speaking of a player he signed from Burnley in the summer, Howe said: “Nick made some big saves today, especially the first one from Adams (which) I thought was a big moment in the match.

“He stood up tall for us, as he has done all season.

“It (10 clean sheets in a row) is a brilliant thing for Nick. I think he deserves that accolade. He’s been excellent on and offer the pitch in every respect since he signed for the club.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him, I can’t praise him enough and I can’t rate him highly enough. He’s a brilliant shot stopper and I think he’s in a very good place currently.”

Southampton v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – St. Mary’s Stadium
Joelinton got the only goal of the semi-final first leg (Zac Goodwin/PA)

After Joelinton was controversially adjudged to have handled before finishing in the 39th minute, the game burst into life following the restart.

The Magpies midfielder somehow blazed over with the goal gaping before Pope quelled mounting Southampton momentum by denying Adams when clean through and expertly clawing away a later effort.

Alexander Isak then teed up Joelinton for the decisive goal before Newcastle academy graduate Armstrong was frustrated by a Stockley Park review having bundled home with the aid of an arm.

Southampton v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – St. Mary’s Stadium
VAR ruled out Adam Armstrong’s goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Southampton finished a frenetic encounter with 10 men after defender Duje Caleta-Car was dismissed for a second booking four minutes from the end.

“I don’t think we were at our best today but I felt we did enough to deserve to win,” said Howe.

“There were lots of talking points, obviously VAR involved.

Southampton v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – St. Mary’s Stadium
Eddie Howe said he was pleased with Newcastle’s work in Hampshire (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It’s half-time, we’re 1-0 up, that’s all it is. We’re pleased with our work tonight but there’s a long way to go.”

While Newcastle boosted their quest for a first major domestic trophy since 1955, Southampton were left frustrated and with work to do at St James’ Park.

Saints boss Nathan Jones, who also praised Pope, was pleased with his team’s display as he expressed further VAR disappointment on the back of having two goals ruled out during Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League loss to Aston Villa.

“You can’t celebrate a goal any more,” said the Welshman.

Nathan Jones file photo
There was frustration for Nathan Jones (PA)

“You can’t show any emotion because you know it’s going to VAR one way or another, unless someone picks the ball up from the goalkeeper, runs through 11 players and slots it past the keeper without anything else happening.

“We thought we scored two good goals on the weekend, both overruled by VAR. Tonight is exactly the same.

“I’m frustrated but it’s really difficult because these are one-off games.

“The performance level is there, it’s just the edges that make or break good teams and seasons – we’re just coming out on the wrong end of it.”

