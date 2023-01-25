Kanye West could be denied entry to Australia over antisemitic comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kanye West could be denied entry to Australia over antisemitic comments

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 5.44am
A senior Australian government minister has said Kanye West could be refused a visa over his antisemitic comments if he attempts to visit Australia (Ashley Landis/AP)
A senior Australian government minister has said Kanye West could be refused a visa over his antisemitic comments if he attempts to visit Australia.

A senior Australian government minister has said Kanye West could be refused a visa over his antisemitic comments if he attempts to visit Australia.

Education Minister Jason Clare was responding to media reports that the US celebrity intends to visit the family of his new Australian partner Bianca Censori in Melbourne next week.

Mr Clare said he did not know if West had applied for a visa but that Australia has previously refused them to people with antisemitic views.

Kanye West
Kanye West reportedly married an Australian woman earlier this month (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions as others who’ve aired such views”, the minister told Nine Network television.

Last month, West praised Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Twitter later suspended the rapper after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.

Australia’s Migration Act sets security and character requirements for non-citizens to enter the country.

Kanye West attending the Mark Fast London Fashion Week show, at the Courtyard Show Space, Somerset House in central London
Kanye West is reportedly planning to visit his new wife’s family in Melbourne next week (Yui Mok/PA)

Any decision on whether West gets an Australian visa would be made by Immigration Minister Andrew Giles, whose office said he could not comment on individual cases due to privacy reasons.

Peter Wertheim, co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, met government officials on Tuesday to argue for an entry ban.

“We had a sympathetic hearing,” Mr Wertheim said on Sky News. “We’ve made the case that this particular individual does not meet the character test and that it would be in the national interest not to grant him a visa and we set out our reasons in some detail.”

Opposition leader Peter Dutton said if he were in government, he would be inclined to bar West on character grounds.

Kanye West on stage during the show at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016
The couple reportedly wed less than two months after the rapper finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian (PA)

“My inclination would be not to allow him in,” Mr Dutton told Melbourne’s Radio 3AW on Tuesday.

“His antisemitic comments are disgraceful, his conduct and his behaviour is appalling, and he’s not a person of good character,” Mr Dutton added.

West and Ms Censori intend to visit her family who live in the north-east Melbourne suburb of Ivanhoe next week, Seven Network News reported.

The couple reportedly wed less than two months after the rapper finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian, entertainment news website TMZ reported two weeks ago.

The AP asked West’s representative whether he had married Ms Censori and planned to visit Melbourne, but did not get an immediate response.

