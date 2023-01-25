Kanye West could be denied entry to Australia over antisemitic comments

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A senior Australian government minister has said Kanye West could be refused a visa over his antisemitic comments if he attempts to visit Australia.

Education Minister Jason Clare was responding to media reports that the US celebrity intends to visit the family of his new Australian partner Bianca Censori in Melbourne next week.

Mr Clare said he did not know if West had applied for a visa but that Australia has previously refused them to people with antisemitic views.

Kanye West reportedly married an Australian woman earlier this month (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions as others who’ve aired such views”, the minister told Nine Network television.

Last month, West praised Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Twitter later suspended the rapper after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.

Australia’s Migration Act sets security and character requirements for non-citizens to enter the country.

Kanye West is reportedly planning to visit his new wife’s family in Melbourne next week (Yui Mok/PA)

Any decision on whether West gets an Australian visa would be made by Immigration Minister Andrew Giles, whose office said he could not comment on individual cases due to privacy reasons.

Peter Wertheim, co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, met government officials on Tuesday to argue for an entry ban.

“We had a sympathetic hearing,” Mr Wertheim said on Sky News. “We’ve made the case that this particular individual does not meet the character test and that it would be in the national interest not to grant him a visa and we set out our reasons in some detail.”

Opposition leader Peter Dutton said if he were in government, he would be inclined to bar West on character grounds.

The couple reportedly wed less than two months after the rapper finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian (PA)

“My inclination would be not to allow him in,” Mr Dutton told Melbourne’s Radio 3AW on Tuesday.

“His antisemitic comments are disgraceful, his conduct and his behaviour is appalling, and he’s not a person of good character,” Mr Dutton added.

West and Ms Censori intend to visit her family who live in the north-east Melbourne suburb of Ivanhoe next week, Seven Network News reported.

The couple reportedly wed less than two months after the rapper finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian, entertainment news website TMZ reported two weeks ago.

The AP asked West’s representative whether he had married Ms Censori and planned to visit Melbourne, but did not get an immediate response.