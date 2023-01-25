Aryna Sabalenka advances in Melbourne as Billie Jean King wants Wimbledon change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aryna Sabalenka advances in Melbourne as Billie Jean King wants Wimbledon change

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 8.55am Updated: January 25 2023, 9.23am

Billie Jean King called for Wimbledon to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the All England Club this year as Aryna Sabalenka set up the possibility of an all-Belarus Australian Open final.

Sabalenka defeated Donna Vekic 6-3 6-2 and will take on surprise package Magda Linette on Thursday while Victoria Azarenka plays Russian-turned-Kazakh Elena Rybakina.

With Russian Karen Khachanov through to the semi-finals in the men’s draw and Andrey Rublev also in the quarter-finals, the stakes could not be higher as Wimbledon organisers weigh up whether to reverse last year’s ban.

Speaking at a press conference to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the WTA, King said: “Just have them play and get their money.

“I hope they do, just keep it the same way the other ones are. Life is too short.  The WTA was started for that, so we’d all have one voice to help protect players.”

With the war in Ukraine showing no sign of ending, Wimbledon risks being accused of hypocrisy if Russians and Belarusians are allowed to play this year, but a continued ban would again put them in conflict with the WTA and ATP.

World number five Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon in 2021 and would have been one of the favourites had she been allowed to compete last summer.

Some Ukrainian players continue to call for Russian and Belarusian players to be banned more widely, and Sabalenka said: “I would say that of course it affects me a lot.

“That was tough and it’s still tough. But I just understand that it’s not my fault. I have zero control. If I could do something, of course I would do it, but I cannot do anything. Just having this understanding is really helping me to stay strong.”

Asked about the possibility of facing Azarenka in a first all-Belarusian grand slam final, Sabalenka said: “I really want it to happen. I know that Vika will do everything she can to make it happen. I will do everything I can to make it happen. That’s going to be history.”

Spectators were banned from bringing Russian and Belarusian flags into Melbourne Park last week after outrage at a Russian flag being held up during a match between a player from that country and Ukraine.

Sabalenka will certainly be favoured to make her first grand slam final after continuing her impressive form against Croatian Vekic.

The fifth seed is yet to drop a set in her nine matches in 2023, combining her trademark power with more control and a renewed confidence in her big serve, which was such a liability last year.

The match was closer than the scoreline suggested but Croatian Vekic, playing in only her second grand slam quarter-final, paid the price for serving 13 double faults and took only one of 10 break points in the first set.

Sabalenka has spoken a lot this tournament about trying to maintain a calmer approach on court but knows that will be tested as she tries to make it fourth time lucky in slam semi-finals.

Aryna Sabalenka leaps into a forehand
Aryna Sabalenka leaps into a forehand (Ng Han Guan/AP)

She said: “I feel a little bit different. I think that I lost those three semi-finals just because I wasn’t really calm on court. I was overdoing things. I really wanted to get this slam. I was rushing a lot. I was nervous a lot. Screaming, doing all this stuff.

“Right now I’m a little bit more calm on court. I think I really believe that this is the only thing that was missing in my game.

“So right now it’s going to be a real test for me, if I can keep myself calm like I was keeping myself calm during these past matches.”

Linette continued her surprise run by defeating Karolina Pliskova to reach the semi-finals.

The 30-year-old has upstaged compatriots Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz and becomes the third Polish woman after the world number one and Agnieszka Radwanska to make the last four in Melbourne.

Magda Linette reacts after beating Karolina Pliskova
Magda Linette reacts after beating Karolina Pliskova (Dita Alangkara/AP)

World number 45 Linette, who knocked out fourth seed Caroline Garcia in the previous round, produced a composed performance in her first grand slam quarter-final to win 6-3 7-5.

Asked how she was able to stay so in control, Linette said: “I don’t know. Maybe I still don’t really believe it.

“Just I think also I had so much experience on those big courts before, because almost every grand slam I ended up on a big court one way or another. I played so many big players already.

“It’s just nothing really new for me. Just another match. Of course it’s way more far in the draw. But still, it kind of feels the same.”

