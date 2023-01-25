It was fate, says £500,000 lottery winner who bought ticket after shift swap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It was fate, says £500,000 lottery winner who bought ticket after shift swap

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 10.53am Updated: January 25 2023, 11.07am
Jeff Etherington and Kim Read toast their £500,000 windfall (National Lottery/PA)
Jeff Etherington and Kim Read toast their £500,000 windfall (National Lottery/PA)

A worker scooped £500,000 on the lottery after swapping to an early shift so he could attend a hospital appointment.

Jeff Etherington, who works as a machine setter for the automotive industry, said he “can’t help thinking it’s fate”.

The 65-year-old, from Harlow in Essex, bought his winning Thunderball lucky dip ticket at Sainsbury’s in Harlow on January 11, after attending a meeting about his knee replacement.

He plans to continue working and will tie the knot with his fiancee Kim Read, 60.

“I’ve always believed that one day I would win big,” said Mr Etherington.

“It’s taken 28 years but here we are, I’m heading into retirement with £500,000 extra to my name.

“I can’t help thinking it’s fate, had I not swapped shifts for that hospital appointment, I wouldn’t have been buying my lucky dip ticket at that exact moment and some other lucky person might now be celebrating instead.”

He and Ms Read have five children and eight grandchildren between them.

Jeff Etherington, 65, of Harlow, Essex, celebrates with his finacee Kim Read after winning £500,000 on the lottery. (National Lottery/ PA)
Jeff Etherington celebrates with fiancee Kim Read (National Lottery/ PA)

“We’ve been together for six years, and finally got engaged in 2021,” said Mr Etherington.

“We always knew we would get married eventually but the money was always spent on something else.

“Now that ‘eventually’ wedding can happen imminently.”

He said that after he realised he had won, he told Ms Read and she “responded by telling me to go away, but in quite colourful language”.

He added: “I was convinced it must be a joke but the logical part of my brain kept telling me it was a real ticket so must be a real win.

“Using the same logic, I decided to check the National Lottery app.

“Scanning my ticket, the app told me the results were not yet available, I must have scanned it about 100 times until suddenly it pinged and £500,000 popped up in the window.”

He confirmed the win the following morning and shared the news with family and work colleagues.

“I messaged a few of my work colleagues, including my boss, a screenshot of the ticket and my winning £500,000 message from the app,” he said.

Mr Etherington bought his winning ticket after swapping to an early shift. (National Lottery/ PA)
Mr Etherington bought his winning ticket after swapping to an early shift (National Lottery/PA)

“My boss congratulated me and then immediately said ‘guess that means you’ll be handing in your notice’.

“I think he was very relieved when I confirmed he’d have to put up with me for a bit longer.

“When I walked into the workshop the following day, word had spread and everyone clapped and cheered, it was a surreal moment.”

Keen fisherman Mr Etherington said he and his fiancee have booked a break at a holiday park in Leicestershire.

“The day the win was confirmed I did have a look at marlin fishing in Hawaii to celebrate but changed my mind and we booked a four-night break at a luxury lodge, complete with hot tub on the deck, instead,” he said.

Ms Read said: “He’ll be fishing, I’ll be in the hot tub.

“We’re still trying to get our heads round it.

“It’s just numb up there at the moment.”

The couple had both replaced their cars “relatively recently”, had their home redecorated and a new kitchen fitted, and booked for the bathroom to be renovated next month, Mr Etherington said.

He said they had also already booked and paid for a holiday to Lanzarote, adding: “It’s almost like we knew we were going to win.”

Mr Etherington’s winning Thunderball numbers on Wednesday January 11 were: 1, 8, 25, 33 and 34 and the Thunderball was 5.

