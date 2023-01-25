One in 14 young people in England and Wales identify as LGB+, census shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One in 14 young people in England and Wales identify as LGB+, census shows

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 10.59am Updated: January 25 2023, 1.09pm
Around one in 14 young people in England and Wales identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or another minority sexual orientation (Alamy/PA)
Around one in 14 young people in England and Wales identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or another minority sexual orientation (Alamy/PA)

Nearly one in 14 young people in England and Wales identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or another minority sexual orientation (LGB+), more than twice the level for the overall population, the 2021 census shows.

There are sharp variations across the country, with some local areas recording as many as one in six 16 to 24-year-olds identifying as LGB+.

Young adults are also the most likely age group to say their gender identity is different from their sex registered at birth, with one in 100 identifying as such.

The census took place in England and Wales on March 21 2021 and its findings are being released in stages by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

(PA Graphics)

The latest data shows that 6.9% of 16 to 24-year-olds identify as LGB+, the highest proportion of any age group and more than twice the figure for the total population (3.2%).

The proportion identifying as LGB+ drops for each successive age group, with 5.6% of 25 to 34-year-olds and 3.5% of 35 to 44-year-olds, then 2.4% of people aged 45-54, 1.6% of those aged 55-64, 0.8% of 65-74s and 0.4% of those 75 and over.

But while in most age groups a greater percentage of people identify as gay or lesbian than bisexual, the opposite is true for 16 to 24-year-olds, with 4.0% identifying as bisexual compared with 2.1% as gay or lesbian.

The census suggests there is a slightly higher proportion of LGB+ males in England (3.0%) than Wales (2.7%), while for females the figure is similar (3.3%).

The category LGB+ covers people identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual, as well as pansexual, asexual, queer or any other sexual orientation.

“Local authorities with a relatively high proportion of people aged 16 to 24 who identified as LGB+ tended to have one or more universities,” the ONS said.

Top of the list is Ceredigion in west Wales, where 15.8% of 16 to 24-year-olds identify as LGB+.

This is followed by Brighton & Hove (15.6%), Norwich (14.8%), Cambridge (14.6%), Lincoln (14.4%) and York (14.3%).

SOCIAL Census
(PA Graphics)

The lowest percentages are for Redbridge in London and Slough in Berkshire (both 2.9%), followed by the London boroughs of Barking & Dagenham (3.1%), Harrow (3.3%) and Enfield (3.3%).

London boroughs have some of the highest LGB+ proportions for older age groups, however.

Around one in 10 (9.8%) of 35 to 44-year-olds in Lambeth identify at LGB+, with 9.0% in Southwark, 8.2% in Hackney and 8.0% in Islington.

Only Brighton & Hove (11.1%) has a higher percentage for this age group.

Lambeth is also the only local authority where people aged 35 to 44 are most likely to identify as LGB+.

London accounts for eight of the 10 highest local LGB+ percentages for 45 to 54-year-olds and 55 to 64-year-olds, and nine of the 10 among those aged 65 to 74.

The only age group where a London borough is top of the list is for people aged 75 and over, with Westminster & City of London having the highest LGB+ percentage (2.4%), followed by Brighton & Hove (2.3%), Hammersmith & Fulham (2.2%), Kensington & Chelsea (2.2%) and Camden (2.1%).

The proportion of people in England and Wales saying their gender identify is different from their sex registered at birth decreases as age groups get older, mirroring the trend for sexual orientation.

SOCIAL Census
(PA Graphics)

Some 1.00% of 16 to 24-year-olds identify this way, dropping to 0.77% of 25 to 34-year-olds and 0.64% of 35 to 44-year-olds, then 0.47% of people aged 45-54, 0.33% of those aged 55-64, 0.25% of 65 to 74-year-olds, and 0.22% of those aged 75 and over.

The figures are shown to two decimal places because the numbers are so small.

The ONS refers to people in this category as being trans.

A higher proportion of people in England (0.55%) identify as trans than in Wales (0.40%), with the largest percentage-point difference among people aged 35 to 44 (0.65% compared with 0.37%).

Ceredigion is the local authority with the highest proportion of 16 to 24-year-olds identifying as trans (2.48%), followed by Norwich (1.96%), Brighton & Hove (1.96%), Lincoln (1.77%) and Haringey (1.65%).

For people aged 75 and over, the highest percentage is in Newham (0.82%), followed by Hackney (0.75%), Southwark (0.66%), Rushmoor (0.66%) and Islington (0.65%).

