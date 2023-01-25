Activists unveil polling station sign at Palace in protest over coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Activists unveil polling station sign at Palace in protest over coronation

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 11.11am
Activists from Republic put a polling station sign on the gates of Buckingham Palace (Rikki Blue/Republic/PA)
Supporters of the campaign group Republic tried to turn Buckingham Palace into a polling station on Wednesday – the first in a series of protests against the King’s coronation.

At around 8am, two activists unveiled a two-metre polling station sign on the railings of the famous royal residence.

Republic has launched a petition calling for a public vote on the future of the monarchy.

The group, which campaigns for an elected head of state, is vowing to stage further stunts in the run-up to Charles’s May 6 coronation, as well holding a large demonstration on the day.

Graham Smith, Republic’s spokesman, said: “We want to drive home the need for a vote on the future of the monarchy. We should be able to decide, do we want Charles or a choice?

“Within a few days thousands of people have signed a petition calling for a public vote on the monarchy. We’re expecting tens of thousands more to add their name to the demand over coming weeks.

“We’re calling on people to put up their own polling station signs around the country at 6pm every Tuesday. It’s time to drive home this message that the people deserve a vote.”

The group branded the coronation a waste of taxpayers’ money on its petition page.

Royal visit to Jewish community centre
The King will be crowned in London on May 6 (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

“An outdated, pointless coronation that will cost tens of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money during a cost-of-living crisis does not serve the people of Britain,” it said.

“It’s time for a public vote on the future of the monarchy.

“With the coronation of Charles in May, this is the moment to have a serious conversation about the future of this country.​”

The King will be anointed and crowned at Westminster Abbey in an ancient ceremony steeped in pageantry in just over three months’ time.

It will form part of a weekend of celebrations which includes a procession from the Palace, a balcony appearance and a concert at Windsor Castle.

