Eddie Howe will do everything in his power to guide Newcastle to cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Eddie Howe will do everything in his power to guide Newcastle to cup final

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 11.59am
Eddie Howe has guided Newcastle to the brink of the Carabao Cup final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Eddie Howe has guided Newcastle to the brink of the Carabao Cup final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hopes the frequent pain of falling agonisingly short during his playing days can help his side avoid complacency in their quest to reach Wembley.

The Magpies seized the initiative in their Carabao Cup semi-final with Southampton thanks to Tuesday evening’s 1-0 first-leg success at St Mary’s.

Howe endured repeated heartache as a defender with Bournemouth in the late 1990s and early 2000s as the club persistently missed out on a play-off spot in the fourth tier.

The 45-year-old admits those experiences have had a lasting effect and will prevent him from taking anything for granted going into next week’s decisive home leg.

“I’m not thinking of the final, I’m thinking of the semi-final,” said Howe.

“We’ve got a huge game to play. We respect Southampton and the threats they have in their team and we need to make sure we’re at our best.

“Unfortunately in my playing career I felt so many disappointments from potential moments of success that from my side I’m very calm, very level, knowing that there’s a lot of work to do.

“When I’d just broken into the first team, we missed out on the play-offs on the last day and we made a habit of doing that.

“For me, they’re really good experiences to look back on because you can be close and just miss out.

“I don’t want my players to experience that and I don’t want the club to experience that, so I will do everything in my power to make sure we’re ready for next week.”

Joelinton’s 73rd-minute strike earned Newcastle a narrow advantage as he brushed off a disallowed goal and a shocking second-half miss.

The Magpies were also indebted to a pair of fine saves from goalkeeper Nick Pope, who twice denied Che Adams, before Saints substitute Adam Armstrong had a potential equaliser ruled out for handball following a VAR review.

While Southampton face an FA Cup fourth-round tie with Blackpool before heading to the north east, Newcastle have a fixture-free week due to being knocked out of that competition by Sheffield Wednesday.

Howe welcomes the additional training time and believes being mentally prepared for another raucous St James’ Park crowd will be crucial.

“This week we’ll get a chance to get back on the grass and work on a few things that we need to improve,” he said. “I will be pleased to do that.

Newcastle took a step towards Wembley with victory at St Mary's
Newcastle took a step towards Wembley with victory at St Mary’s (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We go on to next week and we know that the challenges that we face are probably in part mental.

“We’ll have the crowd support behind us, that will be hugely important, but we need to use it in the right way.

“Their support and passion for Newcastle is unrivalled and it will be great to experience the atmosphere for the next game.”

Southampton ended a frustrating evening with 10 men after defender Duje Caleta-Car was dismissed for a second booking four minutes from time.

Forward Armstrong, a Newcastle academy graduate and boyhood Magpies fan, says Saints will “have a right go” on Tyneside on Tuesday.

“The lads are gutted but it’s only 1-0, it’s not as bad as it sounds,” he told Southampton’s website.

“We’ll go to St James’ with something to believe, it’s going to be a great atmosphere next week. It’s a massive game, what footballers live for, semi-finals, big competitions, chance to get to Wembley.

“We can’t get too down, we’re still in it. We’re going to go there and have a right go.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
Robertson at United, left, and celebrating with Darvel. Image: SNS / DCT
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
10
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

Jamie Gullan's chipped finished was ruled out by the officials. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
Chris Kane back in training, with coach Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Collision causing delays Picture shows; Redhouse Roundabout . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Florent Hoti has left Arbroath. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
Eddie Howe has guided Newcastle to the brink of the Carabao Cup final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned

Editor's Picks

Most Commented