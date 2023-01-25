Two more Strep A deaths in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two more Strep A deaths in Scotland

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 12.47pm
Public Health Scotland has published the latest data on infections (MedStockPhotos/Alamy/PA)
Public Health Scotland has published the latest data on infections (MedStockPhotos/Alamy/PA)

Two more people in Scotland have died with Strep A infection since last week, according to the latest data.

It brings the number of deaths amongst invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS) cases between October 3 last year and January 22 to 19, Public Health Scotland (PHS) said.

Three of the 19 deaths were children under 10, with no further deaths in that age group since last week’s report.

Infections caused by Group A Streptococcus (GAS) include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.

The vast majority of infections are relatively mild, but the bacteria can cause iGAS, a life-threatening infection in which the bacteria has invaded parts of the body such as the blood, deep muscle or lungs.

Strep A sample
Public Health Scotland has published the latest data on infections (Alamy/PA)

PHS said: “Currently, there is an earlier increase in GAS and iGAS cases this season than in previous seasons in Scotland.

“Total cases reported to date are higher than those observed at the peaks seen in previous pre-Covid-19 pandemic years.”

In the week ending January 22, there were 571 laboratory reports of GAS – a reduction from 696 the previous week.

This compares with between 300 and 480 reports per week during peaks observed in the period since 2016.

PHS said that although increases in GAS were reported in recent weeks in Scotland, iGAS infections levels for 2022/23 were “generally stable and similar to previous years”.

In the week to January 22, there were seven iGAS cases reported across all age groups, compared with 14 in the previous week.

The agency said this remains within the range reported during peaks observed in previous years when there were between 12 and 18 cases per week.

