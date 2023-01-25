Ukraine forces retreat from Donbas town after onslaught

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine forces retreat from Donbas town after onslaught

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 12.53pm
Russian army T-90M tanks roll into position at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)
Russian army T-90M tanks roll into position at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)

Ukrainian forces have conducted an organised retreat from a town in the eastern region of the Donbas, an official said.

It marks a rare but modest battlefield triumph for the Kremlin after a series of setbacks in its invasion, which began almost 11 months ago.

The Ukrainian army pulled back from the salt-mining town of Soledar to “preserve the lives of the personnel”, Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesman for Ukraine’s forces in the east, said.

The soldiers retreated to previously prepared defensive positions, he said.

Moscow has portrayed the battle for Soledar, which lies near the city of Bakhmut, as key to capturing the entire Donbas.

The accomplishment takes the Russian forces a step closer to Bakhmut, but military analysts say capturing Soledar is more symbolic than strategic.

Ukraine’s military, which has held out in Soledar against a months-long onslaught of superior Russian forces, said its fierce defence of the eastern stronghold helped tie up Russian forces.

Russia claimed almost two weeks ago it had taken Soledar but Ukraine denied it.

Many of Russia’s troops around Soledar belong to the private Russian military contractor Wagner Group and the fighting reportedly has been bloody.

Since its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has prioritised taking full control of the Donbas — a region made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, where it has backed a separatist insurgency since 2014.

Russia has seized most of Luhansk but about half of Donetsk remains under Ukraine’s control.

Taking control of the town could allow Russian forces to cut supply lines to Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut, though the strength of Ukraine’s new defensive positions is unknown.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank in Washington, said earlier this month the fall of Soledar would not mark “an operationally significant development and is unlikely to presage an imminent Russian encirclement of Bakhmut”.

The institute said Russian information operations have “over-exaggerated the importance of Soledar”, which is a small settlement.

It also said the long and difficult battle has contributed to the exhaustion of Russian forces.

Perhaps more worrying for Moscow, western military help for Ukraine is now being stepped up with the delivery of tanks.

Elsewhere, Russian forces have continued to pummel Ukrainian areas, especially in the south and east.

Russian strikes hurt 10 civilians in the eastern Donetsk province on Tuesday, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the provincial governor, said.

Five were wounded when Russian shells hit apartment blocks, he said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Wednesday that over the previous 24 hours Russian forces launched four missile strikes, 26 airstrikes and more than 100 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on establishing control over Donetsk province, conducting offensive operations around the embattled cities of Bakhmut, Lyman and Avdiivka, and the village of Novopavlivka, according to spokesman Oleksandr Shtupun.

In addition to Donetsk, the Russian attacks hit settlements in the country’s north-eastern Kharkiv and Sumy, northern Chernihiv, easternmost Luhansk, south-eastern Zaporizhzhia, and southern Kherson provinces.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukraine president who has gone from professional comedian to an internationally recognised wartime leader, turned 45 on Wednesday.

His wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, said though he is the same person as when they met at 17, “something has changed: you smile much less now”.

“I wish you to have more reasons for smiling. And you know what it takes. We all do,” she wrote in a tweet.

