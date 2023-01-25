Plymouth gunman’s father tells inquest he warned police not to grant son licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plymouth gunman’s father tells inquest he warned police not to grant son licence

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 1.07pm Updated: January 25 2023, 1.45pm
Police activity in the Keyham area of Plymouth following the shootings (Ben Birchall/PA)
Police activity in the Keyham area of Plymouth following the shootings (Ben Birchall/PA)

The father of gunman Jake Davison said he tried to warn police not to give his son a shotgun licence because he lived in a “volatile environment”.

Davison used a pump-action Weatherby shotgun to kill five people, including his mother, on August 12 2021.

He killed his mother Maxine, 51, after a row at their home before shooting dead Sophie Martyn, three, her father Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, in the Keyham area of Plymouth before turning the gun on himself.

Jake Davison
Jake Davison killed five people in August 2021 (PA)

His father Mark Davison said there were frequent arguments between Maxine and her son where the 22-year-old would punch holes in doors and that he tried to warn police about his behaviour.

Giving evidence at an inquest in Exeter, he said: “I tried to stop that boy getting a shotgun because he lived in a volatile environment. They did say they would get back in touch with me, I think I spoke to support staff.

“I thought the fact I made a complaint would be enough, I chased it up at a later date. I said I was Jake’s dad, he lived in a volatile environment.

“I explained about the doors broken and said he was autistic and I said I have a criminal record, what would stop me from getting that gun? I tried the absolute best to get the police’s attention, that’s why I said that.”

Plymouth incident
The Weatherby shotgun, top, used by Davison (Plymouth HM Coroner/PA)

Mr Davison, a fisherman by trade who lives north of Aberdeen in Scotland, said he expected police to take his complaint abut the shotgun seriously, adding: “I was confident that it would be looked into.

“We are not talking about a water pistol here, I was pretty sure that in itself would be enough that it would be investigated.”

Davison applied for a shotgun certificate in July 2017, with one issued by Devon and Cornwall Police in January 2018 which was valid for five years.

The force revoked Davison’s licence and seized his shotgun in 2020 after Davison assaulted two teenagers in a park, but returned them in 2021 – weeks before the killings.

Floral tributes left in Keyham
Floral tributes left in Keyham following the shootings (Ben Birchall/PA)

Earlier in the inquest, it emerged that Davison had declared his autism on his application and gave consent for his GP to share information with police about his medical history.

Mark Davison described how his son took a keen interest in guns and knew he was looking at them online, though he did not know anything about computers himself.

He said he tried to warn Maxine, who he had separated from, about their son’s ability to soak up information, which he put down to his autism.

Mr Davison explained: “Ask him anything about a military weapon, he would know about the rounds in a magazine. I thought that was an autistic thing, not to the extent that he would do what he did.

People take part in a minute’s silence outside Plymouth Guildhall in memory of the five people killed by Davison
People stand for a minute’s silence outside Plymouth Guildhall in memory of the five people who were killed (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I did encourage him at a young age to join the Army. I said you have to get fit, I did not realise that he probably would not have passed a medical anyway.

“But he liked guns, lots of kids have hobbies. He would soak up information really well. I said to Maxine, ‘you have got to try minimise what he is taking in (online)’, but she shot me down in flames. I didn’t really address it anymore.”

The hearing continues.

