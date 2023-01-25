Mourners urged to find hope at funeral of pub shooting victim Elle Edwards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mourners urged to find hope at funeral of pub shooting victim Elle Edwards

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 2.35pm Updated: January 25 2023, 4.27pm
The funeral cortege for Elle Edwards leaves St Nicholas Church in Wallasey following her funeral service (Peter Byrne/PA)
The funeral cortege for Elle Edwards leaves St Nicholas Church in Wallasey following her funeral service (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mourners at the funeral of a 26-year-old woman shot outside a pub on Christmas Eve were told to leave the service with hope in their hearts.

Elle Edwards was celebrating Christmas with friends when a gunman opened fire at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight.

She is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

On Wednesday, hundreds of family and friends attended St Nicholas Church in Wallasey for her funeral.

Mourners dressed in black arrived at the church in the rain for the service at 12.30pm.

The funeral cortege was led by a hearse with a floral tribute saying “Elle May” and was followed by Ms Edwards’s coffin in a carriage pulled by four white horses.

The coffin, topped with a display of roses, was carried into the church by pallbearers including her father Tim.

In a homily, Reverend Jeff Staples told the congregation that Ms Edwards’s grandfather George had said they need to leave the church with “hope in our hearts”.

He said: “The light of hope shone in the goodness of those who were able to act to try and save Elle. Elle was not abandoned to the darkness.

“The light of hope shone in the goodness of those who tended the wounded, who supported the fearful.

“It shone in those who offered words of comfort, who lit candles, who said prayers.

Elle Edwards funeral
The order of service for the funeral (family handout/Merseyside Police/PA)

“And the light of hope will continue to shine every time somebody stands up and says ‘this must stop’.”

The order of service asked for donations to the Elle Edwards Foundation in her memory.

Mr Edwards said last week that he hopes a foundation set up in his daughter’s name will help combat gun violence.

Rev Staples said: “I know Tim has said that he wants to work for good – to find ways to break this circle of violence that wants to destroy everything we hold dear.

“I pray that the good Tim wants to do bears great fruit, and this is the way of hope, the way of saying the darkness of evil will not extinguish the light of goodness.”

The service included the hymn Be Still For The Presence Of The Lord and a eulogy, Remembering Elle.

Elle Edwards funeral
Ms Edwards’s father Tim, right, carried the coffin into the church for her funeral service (Peter Byrne/PA)

The funeral congregation was invited to tie a ribbon on the church’s prayer tree during the service.

Mourners stood in silence as Ms Edwards’s coffin left the church in the horse-drawn carriage after the service, ahead of a private cremation at Landican Cemetery.

The Lighthouse pub was closed on Wednesday as a mark of respect to the beautician and flowers were left at the entrance.

A statement on the pub’s Facebook page said: “Elle and her family have remained very much in our thoughts over these past few weeks and even more so right now.

“May she rest in peace.”

Connor Chapman, 22, has been charged with murdering Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on June 7.

