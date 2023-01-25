Man held on suspicion of killing well known drag queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man held on suspicion of killing well known drag queen

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 2.46pm
Darren Moore (South Wales Police/PA)
Darren Moore (South Wales Police/PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of a well-known drag queen who was found dead in a city centre alley.

Darren Moore, 39, was last seen in Cardiff at around 5am on Sunday wearing full face make-up, a luminous green dress, blonde wig, heels and carrying a clutch bag.

Officers were called to an alleyway near Windsor Place and Park Lane later that night where Mr Moore’s body was found.

South Wales Police said a 50-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remains in custody.

A post-mortem has been conducted and further examinations are ongoing to establish the cause of Mr Moore’s death

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Raikes, leading the investigation, said: “Initial investigations have so far not revealed or confirmed any obvious cause of death, however extensive inquiries are continuing to establish the cause and circumstances of Mr Moore’s death.

“I would like to thank the community for the excellent support they have provided to this investigation so far, which has helped enormously, and I would appeal for anyone with information to please come forward.

“I would also again like to respectfully ask people to refrain from speculating on social media about what has occurred and please let the police investigation take its course.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen Mr Moore, who was from Newport, in the city centre during the early hours of Sunday to get in touch.

They also want to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Park Lane and Windsor Place between 3am and 7am.

An incident room has been set up at Cardiff central police station.

In a statement issued by police, Mr Moore’s family said: “Darren Moore was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend.

“He was always the life and soul where ever he went, he was our social butterfly. He made sure he had a lot of time for people, and never judged others.

“Darren’s husband and family want to thank everyone for their support but now need time to grieve and respectfully request privacy at this time.”

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been created to raise money for Mr Moore’s family.

It said: “Anyone who knew Darren would know how he was never understated in his appearance and costume. His larger-than-life character and charisma were something that you’ll never forget.

“We’d like to support Darren and the family and give Darren the biggest send-off. If you’re able to and can afford a few quid, please donate what you can to ensure we do him proud.”

Tributes have also been paid from across Cardiff’s gay community.

The Golden Cross, Wales’s oldest LGBT+ venue, posted on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Darren Moore’s passing.

“Many of you will know of his long-standing support of the Golden.

“He was the life and soul of the party and would always be entertaining the masses, usually accompanied with a round of shots.”

