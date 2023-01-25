Two-year-old boy drowned in lake accident, coroner rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two-year-old boy drowned in lake accident, coroner rules

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 2.54pm
Greyson Birch died after being found unresponsive in a lake at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve near Fareham, Hampshire (handout/PA)
Greyson Birch died after being found unresponsive in a lake at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve near Fareham, Hampshire (handout/PA)

A two-year-old boy drowned in a lake in an accident after he was briefly left unattended by his cousin, an inquest has heard.

Greyson Birch, from the Sholing area of Southampton, was found in the water at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve in Hampshire on the evening of May 30, 2021.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital but he died on June 3, 2021.

At an inquest into his death at Winchester Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp concluded he died by accident in a “tragedy”.

Greyson Birch
Greyson Birch photographed on the day of the accident (Hampshire Police/PA)

Pathologists gave the cause of death as “1A post-cardiac arrest hypoxic ischemic brain injury and 1B submersion in water”, she said.

The inquest heard evidence that Greyson went out with his cousin Lewis Birch, then 18, on the day he died.

The coroner said: “The brief circumstances are that on the 30th of May 2021, Lewis Birch, aged 18, with autism and depression, had sole care of Greyson Birch for the first time.

“Greyson wanted to go in his car, they went for something to eat and eventually to Swanwick Lake, arriving about 1930.

“They went on to a wooden pontoon near the water where Greyson threw sticks.

“Lewis went to relieve himself and returned to find Greyson in the water.

“Lewis did not attempt to save him due to an apparent fear of water and not being able to swim, called his aunt seeking advice, and emergency services were called and attended and got Greyson out of the water.

“Advanced life support was given and Greyson was taken to Southampton General Hospital in a critically unwell condition.

“Despite all treatment he sadly died in Southampton General Hospital on the 3rd of June 2021.

“He suffered a lack of oxygen to the brain such as to be incompatible with life.

“The conclusion today is accident and that is what will be on the record of inquest.”

The coroner said “we’ll never know the precise circumstances” of what happened.

Swanwick Lakes
The youngster was found in the water at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve in Hampshire and later died (Alamy/PA)

She noted there was no CCTV at that spot or witnesses.

She said her job was to answer four questions: who died, where they died, when they died and how they died.

She added: “What is clear is that after this was reported to emergency services, I don’t think they could have done more to get there as quickly as they could.

“I think they tried their very best to save him, individually and collectively, and I thank them for doing so.

“Very sadly those efforts weren’t successful.

“During the submersion in water, Greyson had suffered massive lack of oxygen to his brain and that was an unsurvivable injury, and so he sadly died.

“The cause of death provided by two very eminent pathologists: 1A post-cardiac arrest hypoxic ischemic brain injury and 1B submersion in water.”

An 18-year-old man known to Greyson was arrested on suspicion of neglect but was released with no further action taken in January 2022.




