Queen Consort joined by her rescue dogs on visit to Lacock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Queen Consort joined by her rescue dogs on visit to Lacock

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 3.58pm Updated: January 25 2023, 4.08pm
The Queen Consort has visited the picturesque Wiltshire village of Lacock and the city of Bath (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
The Queen Consort has visited the picturesque Wiltshire village of Lacock and the city of Bath (Finnbarr Webster/PA)

The Queen Consort was greeted by her beloved rescue dogs as she visited the picturesque Wiltshire village of Lacock.

Camilla arrived at St Cyriac’s Church to see Beth and Bluebell, her Jack Russell terriers, waiting outside along with well-wishers and local residents on Wednesday.

She first visited the church, which has been a centre of Christian worship since at least the late 12th century and has 900 parishioners.

It is close to her home, Ray Mill House, in nearby Reybridge, and hosted the wedding of her daughter Laura in May 2006.

The Queen Consort with her rescue dogs Bluebell (right) and Beth (left) in Lacock (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
The Queen Consort with her rescue dogs Bluebell (right) and Beth (left) in Lacock (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

After entering the church, Camilla said: “It is such a lovely place to be, really lovely.”

She walked outside and planted a hawthorn as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, which was created to mark the Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

The hawthorn tree was planted along with a holly tree and a crab apple tree, as part of the initiative and the church’s own work to create a more natural and biodiverse churchyard.

Referring to the hole for the sapling, Camilla said to onlookers: “I’m very glad I didn’t have to dig this up.”

She then walked from the church to shops in the village accompanied by Hilary McGrady, director-general for the National Trust.

They first visited Oliv, a shop founded during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020 by local residents Oliver Thomas and Olivia Spickernel.

After admiring the hand-poured soy wax candles, melts and reed diffusers, Camila told the owners: “I shall be back again. I shall come back and do a bit of shopping.”

She also visited the National Trust shop, which is housed in a historic terraced cottage, stopping on the way to chat to local residents – many joined by their dogs.

Camilla planted a tree in the churchyard (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Camilla planted a tree in the churchyard (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Children from Lacock Primary School and Wise Owls Pre-School – some wearing paper crowns they had decorated – gathered outside to wave flags and cheer as she passed.

Camilla’s final stop in Lacock was at the village shop, Post Office and deli, which has been run by Sam Thomas and Ellie Crosby for the past two years.

Ms Crosby described the royal visit to the village, which is at its quietest in terms of tourists in January, as a boost for businesses and residents.

“It is nice for the village, it is nice for the independent businesses,” she said.

“This time of year is the quietest time and so anything that puts the spotlight on the village is good.”

Speaking after the visit, Sarah Rose Troughton, the Lord-Lieutenant of Wiltshire, described it as a “very special occasion”.

“She knows the village, she seems to know quite a lot of people in the village, and she knew quite a lot of dogs in the village too,” Mrs Troughton said.

“There were almost as many dogs as people here today.”

Camilla visited the newly opened Royal Osteoporosis Society offices in Bath earlier on Wednesday (Polly Thomas/PA)
Camilla visited the newly-opened Royal Osteoporosis Society offices in Bath earlier on Wednesday (Polly Thomas/PA)

The National Trust’s Ms McGrady added that it was “really lovely” to have Camilla in Lacock.

“It felt like a celebratory event,” she said.

“She is local to the area so she knows and really values Lacock. We talked about the history and heritage of it.

“People here were so pleased to see her. She had a great chat with lots of them. It felt like a very friendly, familiar event.”

The National Trust cares for Lacock Abbey – the biggest visitor attraction in the village – as well as owning a number of residential houses and commercial businesses there.

Ms McGrady added that Camilla’s dogs had been pleased to spot their owner carrying out engagements in the village.

“We did have a funny moment when she said ‘Those dogs are very noisy – oh, they are mine’,” she said.

“The dogs were obviously excited to see her.”

Before arriving in Lacock, Camilla visited the newly-opened Royal Osteoporosis Society offices in Bath, where she met staff, volunteers and the helpline team.

She also attended a reception for the society, which is the country’s largest charity dedicated to bone health, at the city’s Guildhall.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
Robertson at United, left, and celebrating with Darvel. Image: SNS / DCT
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
10
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

Jamie Gullan's chipped finished was ruled out by the officials. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
Chris Kane back in training, with coach Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Collision causing delays Picture shows; Redhouse Roundabout . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Florent Hoti has left Arbroath. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
The Queen Consort has visited the picturesque Wiltshire village of Lacock and the city of Bath (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned

Editor's Picks

Most Commented