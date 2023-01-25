Two dead as man stabs passengers on train in Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two dead as man stabs passengers on train in Germany

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 4.10pm Updated: January 25 2023, 8.21pm
Police and rescue services at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in Brockstedt, German (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)

A knife-wielding man described as a stateless Palestinian fatally stabbed two passengers and injured seven others on a train in northern Germany before being grabbed by members of the public and arrested by police, officials have said.

The motive of the attack was not immediately known.

Germany’s Federal Police force said the suspect used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before a regional train travelling from Kiel to Hamburg arrived at Brokstedt station.

Police spokesman Juergen Henningsen, from the nearby city of Flensburg, said two of the stabbed people died after the attack.

Forensics staff on a platform near a regional train, with police officers standing opposite, at Brokstedt station in Germany (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)

Three were severely injured and four others suffered minor injuries.

No details were given about the identity of the victims.

The attacker was also injured and taken to hospital, police said.

German interior minister Nancy Faeser expressed shock about the brutal attack.

“The knife attack in a regional train is shocking news. All our thoughts are with the victims of this terrible act and their families,” she said.

“The background to the crime is now being investigated at full speed,” Ms Faeser added.

“I would like to sincerely thank the police and rescue workers who responded.”

Police and forensic teams work at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in Germany (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)

Authorities said they were first alerted to the incident shortly before 3pm local time when several passengers on the train made emergency calls to police.

Police said the train was stopped and the attacker was detained outside the train after several witnesses held him until officers arrived to detain him.

The interior minister of Schleswig-Holstein state, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, condemned the attack.

“It is terrible,” Ms Suetterlin-Waack told German public broadcaster NDR.

“We are shocked and horrified that something like this has happened.”

She later told dpa that the attacker was a stateless 33-year-old Palestinian man.

Regional police and the federal police were on the scene and the prosecutor’s office was investigating the attack, NDR reported.

Police officers stand guard as emergency services work at Brokstedt station in Germany (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)

There were about 120 passengers on the train at the time of the attack, dpa reported.

About 70 of them were questioned by police in a nearby restaurant after the incident.

Several forensic teams were also on the scene and investigators in white protective overalls worked near the tracks and the train station.

Others walked across the platform with cameras, next to which the regional train “RE70 Hamburg Hbf” in which the attack took place was stopped.

A bakery located a few metres away from the station served hot drinks and baked goods to rescue workers and passengers, dpa reported.

The train station in Brokstedt was closed for several hours and train traffic was delayed across northern Germany.

Train operator Deutsche Bahn expressed its condolences on Wednesday evening, saying that “our deepest sympathy goes to the relatives of the victims. We wish those injured a speedy and complete recovery”.

