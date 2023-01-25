Sesame Street co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dies aged 93

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sesame Street co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dies aged 93

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 4.31pm
Lloyd Morrisett (Invision/AP)
Lloyd Morrisett (Invision/AP)

The co-creator of Sesame Street, the beloved children’s educational TV series, has died aged 93.

Lloyd Morrisett’s death was announced by Sesame Workshop, the non-profit he helped establish under the name the Children’s Television Workshop.

No cause of death was given.

Mr Morrisett and Joan Ganz Cooney worked with Harvard University developmental psychologist Gerald Lesser to build the show’s unique approach to teaching that now reaches 120 million children.

Legendary puppeteer Jim Henson supplied the creatures.

The show uses fuzzy monsters such as Elmo and the Cookie Monster to charm and teach generations around the world.

In a statement, Sesame Workshop hailed Mr Morrisett as a “wise, thoughtful, and above all kind leader” who was “constantly thinking about new ways” to educate.

Sesame Street is shown in more than 150 countries, has won 193 Emmys, 10 Grammys and in 2019 received the Kennedy Centre Honour for lifetime artistic achievement, the first time a television programme had been given the award.

Born in 1929 in Oklahoma City, Mr Morrisett initially trained to be a teacher with a background in psychology.

He became an experimental educator, looking for new ways to educate children from less advantaged backgrounds.

Mr Morrisett received his bachelor’s at Oberlin College, did graduate work in psychology at UCLA, and earned his doctorate in experimental psychology at Yale University.

The germ of Sesame Street was sown over a dinner party in 1966, where he met Ms Cooney.

Lloyd Morrisett appears with muppet characters at the 42nd Annual Kennedy Centre Honours at the Kennedy Centre in 2019
Lloyd Morrisett appears with characters at the Kennedy Centre Honours at the Kennedy Centre in 2019 (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

“I said, ‘Joan, do you think television could be used to teach young children?’ Her answer was, ‘I don’t know, but I’d like to talk about it,’” he recalled to The Guardian in 2004.

The first episode of Sesame Street – sponsored by the letters W, S and E and the numbers two and three – aired in the autumn of 1969.

It was a turbulent time in America, rocked by the Vietnam War and raw from the assassination of the Rev Martin Luther King Jr the year before.

Sesame Street was designed by education professionals and child psychologists with one goal: to help low-income and minority students aged two to five to overcome some of the deficiencies they had when entering school.

Social scientists had long noted kids who were white and from higher-income families were often better prepared.

The show was set on an urban street with a multicultural cast. Diversity and inclusion were baked into the show. Monsters, humans and animals all lived together peacefully.

It became the first children’s programme to feature someone with Down’s syndrome.

It has had puppets with HIV and in foster care, invited children in wheelchairs, and dealt with topics such as jailed parents, homelessness, women’s rights and military families.

It introduced the bilingual Rosita – the first Latina Muppet – in 1991.

Julia, a four-year-old Muppet with autism, came in 2017 and the show has since offered help for children whose parents are dealing with addiction and recovery, and children suffering as a result of the Syrian civil war.

To help children after 9/11, Elmo was left traumatised by a fire at Hooper’s store but was soothingly told that firefighters were there to help.

The company said upon the news of his death that Mr Morrisett left “an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with Sesame Street only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact”.

