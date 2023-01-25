Northern Ireland’s first children’s ambulance launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Northern Ireland’s first children’s ambulance launched

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 4.45pm Updated: January 25 2023, 6.33pm
(l to r) Joanne McCallister, Edel McInerney and her son Fionn at the launch of Northern Ireland’s first children’s ambulance (William Cherry/Presseye/PA)
(l to r) Joanne McCallister, Edel McInerney and her son Fionn at the launch of Northern Ireland’s first children’s ambulance (William Cherry/Presseye/PA)

Northern Ireland’s first children’s ambulance has been launched.

Kitted out with features to entertain children with heart disease on long often anxious journeys as well as life-saving equipment, it has been dubbed by one five-year-old from Lisburn as his “battleship”.

Work ahead of the launch of the bespoke vehicle has been ongoing since 2020 by the charity the Children’s Heartbeat Trust, which supports families of children with heart disease.

In Northern Ireland, approximately 200 children are born with congenital heart disease every year, which often means frequent trips to Dublin and beyond for the children to receive specialist medical treatment including surgery.

Some 123 trips were made to or from Dublin for children needing cardiac treatment or surgery in the last 12 months according to statistics from Northern Ireland Specialist Transport and Retrieval (NIStar).

Most of the trips (87%) involved children under the age of one, with the remaining journeys made by children and young people aged between one and 16 years old.

After a fundraising campaign in 2021 raised more than £133,000, the £126,466 bespoke ambulance was commissioned by the charity and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, with support from the NIStar service.

It features space-themed decor on the interior walls, sensory equipment to calm younger children and PlayStation and tablet facilities to help entertain young people during the journey, as well as the latest specialist medical equipment.

The vehicle is also adapted with wheelchair tracks, enabling older children to make the journey in a wheelchair as opposed to a trolley.

Among those who will be using the service is five-year-old Fionn McInerney from Lisburn, Co Antrim, who has Tricuspid Atresia Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome.

His mother Edel McInerney said the new ambulance will be “life-changing” and will have a “phenomenal” impact on her family and others.

Since Fionn was born, the family has had to make multiple journeys to Dublin for scheduled and emergency surgeries.

“Essentially, only one side of Fionn’s heart works. His oxygen levels are low and he needs regular visits and tests at the Clarke Clinic Cardiology Department,” Ms McInerney explained.

“Thinking back to the early days, those trips to Dublin were terrifying – it was literally life and death. I always worried that he would wake up and see the tubes and hear the beeping of the machines.

“He was oblivious then, but now he’s more aware of his surroundings, which leads to a lot of fear.”

NI first children’s ambulance launch
(l to r) Former health minister Robin Swann, Joanne McCallister, of Children’s Heartbeat Trust, Ciaran McKenna, of NIAS, Emma Thompson, lead nurse at NISTAR, Edel McInerney, from Lisburn and her son, Fionn (William Cherry/Presseye/PA)

Ms McInerney said Fionn describes the children’s ambulance as his battleship.

“Having a purpose-built children’s ambulance with all the critical life-saving equipment and the added sensory and playful atmosphere will help to take his mind away from the scary reality of living with a critical illness,” she said.

“The new ambulance will be like Fionn’s battleship, preparing him mentally and physically for the next fight.”

Joanne McCallister, chief executive of Children’s Heartbeat Trust, says that the launch of the ambulance is extremely positive for the families assisted by the charity.

“Through our work, we’ve seen first-hand just how stressful travelling backwards and forwards to hospital with an ill child can be,” she said.

“It is a very traumatic time for both children and parents, who often have to take time off work to care for their child which can lead to financial pressures, especially in the current economic climate.”

“Children’s Heartbeat Trust already supports families emotionally, socially and financially, and our main motivation behind the creation of the ambulance was to help make perhaps one of the most frightening and difficult journeys that little bit easier.

“We hope that the interior look and feel of the ambulance, alongside all the entertainment features available, will put children and their parents more at ease and take their minds off the hospital treatment ahead.”

Rosie Byrne, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service director of operations, added: “We’re delighted to have contributed towards the funding of the new children’s ambulance.

“Given the amount of journeys that families have to make each year for their children to avail of life-saving treatment, this ambulance truly is a very much-needed service.

“A lot of effort has been put into the interior and exterior of the ambulance – to make it feel more homely than a typical ambulance – and we really hope that the children benefit from surroundings that they’re more familiar with to make the journey that little bit easier.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
Robertson at United, left, and celebrating with Darvel. Image: SNS / DCT
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
10
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

Jamie Gullan's chipped finished was ruled out by the officials. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
Chris Kane back in training, with coach Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Collision causing delays Picture shows; Redhouse Roundabout . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Florent Hoti has left Arbroath. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
(l to r) Joanne McCallister, Edel McInerney and her son Fionn at the launch of Northern Ireland’s first children’s ambulance (William Cherry/Presseye/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned

Editor's Picks

Most Commented