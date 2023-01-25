One dead as fire blazes through Chicago apartment building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One dead as fire blazes through Chicago apartment building

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 8.55pm
Flames leap skyward out of the Harper Square co-operative residential building in the Kenwood neighbourhood of Chicago (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Flames leap skyward out of the Harper Square co-operative residential building in the Kenwood neighbourhood of Chicago (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

One person has died and eight others were taken to hospital as firefighters responded to an apartment building fire in Chicago.

Video from outside the building in the Kenwood neighbourhood of the city’s south side showed bright orange flames on multiple floors before firefighters got them under control.

Damage was visible from the ground, including blown-out windows and a blackened building exterior.

Fire commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said the fire began on the 15th floor and travelled up to the 24th floor as firefighters worked to put it out.

A fire officer photographs the Harper Square co-operative residential building after a fire broke out in the Kenwood neighbourhood of Chicago (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

She said the eight people taken to hospital were all stable by early Wednesday afternoon, and one firefighter had a minor injury but was doing well.

Sophia King, the alderman for the area, said the person who died was found in the apartment where officials believe the fire began.

Authorities have not released further information about them.

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire was initially reported at around 10am local time and was under control by 12.30pm.

Ms Nance-Holt said more than 300 fire and emergency medical service workers responded to the blaze; the cause is still under investigation.

"They did an outstanding job," Ms Nance-Holt said.

“They did an outstanding job,” Ms Nance-Holt said.

“It just went straight vertically, and they did everything they could to put that fire out.”

A Chicago firefighter evacuates a woman holding a suitcase out of the Harper Square co-operative residential building to a waiting ambulance (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Ms King said many of the residents of the building are elderly

“I will tell you, when I first walked up, I was aghast and my heart sank,” she said.

“But after talking to leadership, first responders, they have the situation under control.”

Barbara Joiner, a 69-year-old resident, stood outside the building with other neighbours as snow continued to fall.

Ms Joiner said she acts as a caretaker for another woman who lives in the part of the building affected by the fire and was anxiously trying to reach her.

“Oh, my God,” she said, remembering her reaction to seeing the flames once she got outside. “These flames are still rising.”

