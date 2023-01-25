Man Utd march towards Wembley with big first-leg win at Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man Utd march towards Wembley with big first-leg win at Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 10.03pm Updated: January 25 2023, 10.15pm
Manchester United put themselves on the brink of the Carabao Cup final with a 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest in the semi-final first leg (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United put themselves on the brink of the Carabao Cup final with a 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest in the semi-final first leg (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United put one foot on Wembley Way after taking firm control of their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first-leg win at Nottingham Forest.

First-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes’ late third at the City Ground mean that only a miraculous turnaround in next week’s second leg will stop United appearing in the League Cup final at the national stadium next month.

Rashford’s strike was a moment of individual brilliance as he raced 50 yards and converted, Weghorst celebrated his first goal for the club since his loan move from Burnley while Fernandes effectively killed the tie at the death.

The win put United on the brink of returning to Wembley for their first domestic showpiece since losing the 2018 FA Cup final and Erik ten Hag will have the possibility of ending the club’s trophy drought, which stretches back to 2017, firmly in his sights in his first season at Old Trafford.

United have all-but secured their place in the Carabao Cup final
United have all-but secured their place in the Carabao Cup final (Tim Goode/PA)

Forest, whose history in the League Cup is almost as rich as United’s with four titles in 12 years under Brian Clough, will see this as a missed opportunity to go to Old Trafford next week with something to hold on to.

They had a strong period in the first half where Sam Surridge had a goal disallowed and Morgan Gibbs-White and Brennan Johnson had decent opportunities.

But Ten Hag’s side cruised to the win on the banks of the Trent and will be circling February 26 in their calendars for a Wembley day out, while Forest will need to channel their former manager Clough in hope of a miracle.

The two sides famously met in the 1992 League Cup final at Wembley, which United won thanks to Brian McClair’s goal, and the current crop showed they are keen to get back there this year.

Ten Hag named his strongest side possible and was rewarded with an early lead as Rashford’s sublime form continued with a brilliant individual goal.

Erik ten Hag is bidding to end United's trophy drought in his first season
Erik ten Hag is bidding to end United’s trophy drought in his first season (Tim Goode/PA)

The England international, who has scored in the previous three rounds of this competition, picked up the ball in his own half, carried it to the other end of the pitch, darted in between Joe Worrall and Remo Freuler before beating Wayne Hennessey at the near post.

It was his 10th goal in 10 games since the resumption after the World Cup and his form has been the driving force behind United’s impressive run of results.

There were more goals for the taking in a dominant start for the visitors but Antony twice drifted shots wide of the post from good positions after cutting in from the right.

Forest had been overrun in the opening 15 minutes but they came to life and thought they had levelled in the 23rd minute.

Wout Weghorst (right) scored his first goal for the club
Wout Weghorst (right) scored his first goal for the club (Tim Goode/PA)

A brilliant counter-attack saw Gibbs-White feed Sam Surridge, who produced a fine first-time finish into the bottom corner.

However, it was ruled out after VAR found Surridge’s knee to be offside.

Forest to their credit did not let that disappointment affect them and they continued to push forward and had chances for an equaliser.

David de Gea produced a flying save to keep out Gustavo Scarpa’s volley from the edge of the area, then got down well to stop a Gibbs-White effort before watching Johnson fire over after gliding past a couple of United tackles.

Fans burst through a broken hoarding after Fernandes' third goal
Fans burst through a broken hoarding after Fernandes’ third goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Having soaked up that pressure, United got a killer second goal on the stroke of half-time.

They expertly manoeuvred the ball from back to front and, after Hennessey palmed out Antony’s shot, Weghorst reacted first to fire home the rebound and break his United duck.

The hosts struggled to recreate the verve they showed in the first half and United kept them at arm’s length.

Indeed, it was the visitors, who won 8-1 on their last visit to the City Ground in 1999, who strengthened their grip on the tie.

Christian Eriksen had earlier hit the crossbar before Fernandes drilled home a low finish in the 89th minute, with ecstatic United supporters appearing to fall through a broken hoarding during the celebrations.

