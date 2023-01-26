Scot declared cancer free after experimental treatment welcomes £3.9m boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scot declared cancer free after experimental treatment welcomes £3.9m boost

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 12.04am Updated: January 26 2023, 9.21am
Jim McCallum is now cancer free following experimental treatment (CRUK/PA)
Jim McCallum is now cancer free following experimental treatment (CRUK/PA)

A man who is cancer free after experimental treatment has welcomed £3.9 million in funding to help further developments to treat the disease.

Jim McCallum, 76, from Paisley, was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2017 after going to the doctor and hoping he would be told it was a “harmless lump”.

Mr McCallum’s cancer did not respond well to treatment but, in 2020, he was able to take part in the CAR T-cell therapy clinical trial at the Glasgow Experimental Cancer Medicine Centre (ECMC) in 2020 and is now cancer free.

The centre is set to receive about £2.2 million to help doctors develop new cancer treatments for both adults and children, while Edinburgh’s ECMC will receive about £1.7 million in funding over the next five years.

Mr McCallum said: “The day I was told it was cancer shook me to the core. I think I had known but you always hope that they tell you it’s just a harmless lump.

“That was the worst day, being told I had cancer.”

In 2018, Mr McCallum went for chemotherapy, but the cancer did not respond well and he was told it had spread.

“After that first shock of diagnosis, I tried never to get too high about progress or too low about the lack of progress.”

The retired headteacher was keen to take part in a clinical trial involving cells being taken from his bloodstream, left in a lab to multiply and then injected back into him to attack the lymphoma.

Mr McCallum has been routinely monitored for three years and is free of cancer.

“They can’t find any trace of the cancer now. I was just so glad they had a treatment I could try and taking part in a trial also has the potential to help others, it’s all about gathering information,” he said.

Woman looking through microscope
The funding will be used to help develop new cancer treatments for adults and children (PA)

“Cancer is such an insidious disease, you can never be sure where you are with it, and you do start to wonder how many treatment options are left to you.”

The funding comes from Cancer Research UK and the Scottish Government, with the Little Princess Trust providing funding specifically for children’s cancers, and will allow new, experimental treatments to be developed.

Cancer Research UK’s executive director of research and innovation, Dr Iain Foulkes, said: “We are proud to be supporting our successful ECMC network, bringing together vast medical and scientific expertise to translate the latest scientific discoveries from the lab into the clinic.

“The ECMC network is delivering the cancer treatments of the future, bringing new hope to people affected by cancer. The trials taking place today will give the next generation the best possible chance of beating cancer.

“The adult and paediatric ECMC networks will offer clinical trials for many different types of cancer. Researchers will be working to find new treatments and tackle the unique challenges presented by cancers in children and young people. Working with our partners, this new funding will bring hope for more effective, personalised therapies for everyone affected by cancer.”

