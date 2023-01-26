Mural unveiled to celebrate pioneering female train driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Mural unveiled to celebrate pioneering female train driver

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 12.05am Updated: January 26 2023, 12.41am
A giant mural celebrating the woman who led the charge for female train drivers has been unveiled at London Euston station as part of a recruitment campaign (Avanti West Coast/PA)
A giant mural celebrating the woman who led the charge for female train drivers has been unveiled at London Euston station as part of a recruitment campaign (Avanti West Coast/PA)

A giant mural celebrating the woman who led the charge for female train drivers has been unveiled to launch a recruitment campaign.

Avanti West Coast commissioned the artwork at London Euston station to depict trailblazer Karen Harrison, who in 1979 became one of the UK’s first female train drivers.

The train operator hopes around a fifth of the 120 new trainee drivers it is aiming to recruit will be women.

It has a target of achieving an equal gender split for new recruits by 2030.

An Avanti West Coast crew member looks at a mural of Karen Harrison
Avanti West Coast said it has changed its recruitment process to attract more female applicants (Avanti West Coast/PA)

Ms Harrison applied to British Rail to become a train driver in 1977 under the name K Harrison and was given an interview in the belief she was a man.

She became fully qualified in 1979 but suffered discrimination, with staff refusing to work with her, and her locker being defaced.

She went on to campaign to improve life for women on and off the tracks.

Ms Harrison died in 2011 and her family gave Avanti West Coast their blessing to commission the mural.

The operator has faced reliability issues in recent months, with the equivalent of one in five services cancelled during the four weeks to January 7.

But it insists it has enough drivers to operate its timetables, and described the recruitment round for which applications open on February 28 as a “regular” process to replace staff retiring or leaving the industry.

The company said it will extend the duration of its job adverts from 24 hours to seven days as it has found women prefer to have more information about the driving role and time to consider it prior to the application process.

It has also created a chatbot accessed via Instagram and Facebook to help potential applicants.

The proportion of new trainee drivers recruited by Avanti West Coast who were women rose from 13% in 2020 to 18% last year.

Some 13% of its total driver workforce is female, which is believed to be above average for the sector.

Rail minister Huw Merriman said: “Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of every successful industry, which is why we’re so committed to creating a railway that’s reflective of our great nation.

“Avanti West Coast’s campaign will go a long way in helping to achieve this, and I’m confident Karen Harrison’s mural will act as a reminder of the vitally important work she and others across the industry have done to pave the way for women.”

Rail minister Huw Merriman
Rail minister Huw Merriman said he wants to create a railway that is ‘reflective of our great nation’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

Avanti West Coast executive director of operations and safety Barry Milsom said: “We know that having a diverse workforce is the key to success.

“By changing our recruitment process, as well as shining a light on how Karen Harrison fought to be one of the first women to be accepted on to the driver programme, we hope to inspire many others to emulate her.”

The mural is 26ft (8m) wide and 16ft (5m) high.

Its creator, street artist Akse, said: “Painting such a pioneering character is a true honour and it’s been amazing to hear stories from her family about how she adapted and overcame barriers on a daily basis.

“I hope her image will live long in the memories of the public, and that what she accomplished will never be forgotten.”

Ms Harrison’s sister, Marie Harrison, said: “Akse’s mural captures that independence of spirit and fierce determination not only to secure her own place in the rail industry but to ensure that other women could follow her path.

“We hope that she continues to inspire women to consider train driving, the job that she loved and fought for so passionately.”

A 2019 report by trade union Aslef stated that just 6.5% of train drivers in Britain were women.

The union’s general secretary, Mick Whelan, said: “Karen was a pioneer – a passionate feminist and trade union activist – who blazed a path for other women to join the railway at the pointy end of the train.

“Train drivers should, we think, represent the communities we serve and that’s why we need more women in the driver’s cab.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
The Radio 1 Big Weekend, Dundee. Radio 1 DJ Vernon Kay meets the crowd
EXCLUSIVE: BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend coming to Dundee in May
3
3
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen’s arrest on teen in Dundee store ‘siege’
2
5
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
6
Michael Grant at Dundee Sheriff Court.
‘People will understand his actions’ — Dundee man who punched car thief leaves court…
7
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
8
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
9
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
10
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school

More from The Courier

John Johnstone appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath paedophile used sick files to lure child into sending naked photos
Max Anderson is congratulated by team-mate Josh Mulligan in victory over Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Max Anderson hoping patience pays off as he bids for regular first-team…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Hugh Black has introduced sheep to his arable farm Picture shows; Backboath farm. Forfar. Supplied by SAC Date; 24/01/2023
Regenerative ways to be shared at farm open day
McGrath is confident ahead of the visit of Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee United's Celtic humiliation a 'distant memory' as Jamie McGrath addresses Wigan Athletic future
traditional British fish and chips; Shutterstock ID 284006963
Farmers told potatoes underpin ‘£4.5bn industry’
Janice Haig is one of the Perth residents behind the flooding meeting.
Perth 'RiverTrack' system considered as flood-struck communities take action
Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone will manage Cammy MacPherson game-time to ensure midfielder is 'big force' for…
Queues at the Corporation bus stance on Shore Terrace in 1948. Image: DC Thomson.
Did you ride the bus (or Champion the Wonder Horse) at Dundee's Shore Terrace?
Staff at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scaling back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million…
Peter Aitken and Carol Aitken. Image: Carol Aitken.
Rival may thwart Pitlochry couple's dream for climate café and men's shed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented