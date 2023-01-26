Newcastle United’s Joelinton in court over drink-drive charge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joelinton, a star of high-flying Premier League side Newcastle United, is due to appear in court charged with a drink-driving offence.

The 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder was arrested at around 1.20am on January 12 after police pulled over his Mercedes in Newcastle.

He is due before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court less than 48 hours after he scored the winner in the Magpies’ win over Southampton in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Earlier this month, Northumbria Police said: “Shortly before 1.20am today, officers pulled over a vehicle in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle and arrested the occupant.

“Joelinton Cassio, 26, of Ponteland, has since been charged with driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol.

“He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on January 26.”