Air raid sirens sound across Ukraine as authorities report Russian attacks

Russia has launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said.

Air raid sirens sounded nationwide but there were no immediate reports of injuries or of the missiles and drones hitting targets.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 26 January 2023 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/BSk9mPZcWF 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/nfcCV7CXk6 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 26, 2023

The attacks come after Germany and the United States announced on Wednesday that they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, offering what one expert called an “armoured punching force” to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month.