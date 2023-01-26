Thousands of NHS physiotherapists to strike over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands of NHS physiotherapists to strike over pay

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 9.05am
Members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy on the picket line outside Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre as they go on strike for the first time over pay (Joe Giddens/PA)
Members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy on the picket line outside Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre as they go on strike for the first time over pay (Joe Giddens/PA)

Thousands of physiotherapists will go on strike today for the first time over pay in worsening disputes across the NHS.

Members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) in 30 trusts across England will walk out in an escalation of industrial action by health workers in the long-running pay row with the Government.

The action will be followed by a second strike in England on February 9 while CSP members in Wales will stop work on February 7.

The CSP said it has been calling for meaningful discussions over an improved deal since the summer, with the pay award given by the Government being less than half the rate of inflation and the NHS experiencing a “disastrous workforce crisis” which it warned is badly damaging the ability of staff to deliver high-quality care.

The society said that despite Government claims to be open to dialogue, no new offer has been tabled and physiotherapy staff will “reluctantly” take action.

Claire Sullivan, director of employment relations at the CSP, said: “The Government’s strategy during this dispute has been simply inexplicable and is entirely to blame for these strikes.

“It is gratifying that the public recognises where the fault lies and strongly supports the actions our members are taking, but it is galling that they have been forced to do something none of them would ever want to do.

“The Government must come to the table with something tangible that we can put to our members to prevent more strikes following if there is no progress.

“We are determined to secure a pay deal that helps our members cope with the cost-of-living crisis and helps the NHS recruit and retain staff to deliver the services that patients desperately need.”

Industrial strike
Members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy hold up placards on the picket line outside Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre (Joe Giddens/PA)

She told the PA news agency that the CSP has been pressing the Government to hold talks about pay since last summer but had only been asked to a single meeting, with other health unions, which lasted less than an hour.

“We have never dealt with this level of lack of engagement. It is extremely frustrating.

A CSP spokesman said: “Strike action is a last resort and this is the first time in our history that we have taken action over pay.

“Physiotherapy staff are working under extraordinary pressure due to workforce shortages and huge waiting lists and a pay offer that is half the rate of inflation is nowhere near enough.

“Failing to pay staff fairly will increase these pressures if people leave, causing greater stress for those who remain and longer waits for patients.

“The Government must come back with a better deal to ensure we retain the staff we desperately need.”

The strike will last for 24 hours from midnight, although “life and limb” services will continue, such as emergency and intensive care.

Nurses, ambulance staff and other NHS workers have taken strike action in recent months, with more walkouts planned in the coming weeks.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “It is regrettable some union members are taking industrial action.

“I will continue meeting with unions, including the Chartered Society of Physiotherapists, to discuss what is fair and affordable for the 2023/24 pay process.”

