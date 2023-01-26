Flu patients in hospitals in England down nearly two-thirds since new year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Flu patients in hospitals in England down nearly two-thirds since new year

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 11.19am Updated: January 26 2023, 5.01pm
The number of flu patients in hospitals in England has dropped by nearly two-thirds since the start of the year (Peter Byrne/PA)
The number of flu patients in hospitals in England has dropped by nearly two-thirds since the start of the year (Peter Byrne/PA)

The number of patients in hospital with flu in England has dropped by nearly two-thirds since the start of the year, in the latest sign that the winter wave of infections has peaked.

Covid-19 patient levels are also continuing to fall, though norovirus cases have risen slightly.

An average of 2,034 flu patients were in hospital beds each day last week, down 63% from the week to January 1, NHS data shows.

At this point last winter the average was just 36.

(PA Graphics)

The sharp drop in flu levels comes after a surge in cases in the run-up to Christmas, which health experts described as the worst flu season for a decade.

Flu admissions stood at 1.4 per 100,000 people last week, down from 3.2 per 100,000 the previous week and the lowest level since early November.

In the week to December 25 the rate reached 16.4 per 100,000.

Admission rates have dropped among all age groups, with the steepest decrease among the over-85s, down week on week from 26.3 to 4.9.

Rates are highest among under-fives, though the latest figure for this age group of 5.4 admissions per 100,000 is well below the pre-Christmas peak of 37.4.

(PA Graphics)

Flu is one of a number of pressures the NHS has been facing this winter, along with bed shortages, delayed discharges of medically fit patients, and a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus is now on a downwards path, however.

There were 5,632 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in England on January 18, a drop of 40% since January 1.

The figure peaked at 9,535 on December 29, but this was well below levels seen in previous waves.

Covid-19 admissions stood at 6.0 per 100,000 people in the week to January 22, the lowest since the start of December.

HEALTH NHS
(PA Graphics)

The latest data also shows that norovirus cases have increased slightly, with an average of 371 adult beds occupied last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, up week on week from 344 and twice as many as this time last year.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS England national clinical director for urgent and emergency care, said that, despite the improvements in flu and Covid-19 numbers, the NHS “remains under significant pressure” and “illnesses like flu and norovirus are still a very real concern”.

He continued: “NHS staff are working flat out to continue to provide the best care for our patients in the face of ongoing pressures.

“The public can also help us by using the most appropriate services for their condition – it is vital people continue to use 999 in an emergency, otherwise 111 online – and protecting themselves and their loved ones by getting their flu vaccination, and Covid jabs if eligible.”

Around 33 million people in England can get a free flu vaccine this winter, including everyone aged 50 and over, all primary school-age children and some secondary school-age children.

All children aged two and three are eligible for a flu nasal spray vaccine, which is being offered by local GPs.

Some 41.3% of two-year-olds have received the vaccine so far, along with 43.9% of three-year-olds, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

This is below the take-up seen at this point in previous winters.

An estimated 55.5% of primary school-age children had received the vaccine by the end of December, slightly higher than the 52.9% take-up at the end of December 2021.

Dr Mary Ramsay, UKHSA head of immunisation, said: “Flu and Covid-19 levels continue to fall but winter is not over yet and we need to guard against further surges.

“Vaccination is our best defence. Hospital admissions for flu are still highest in the under-fives, so if your children are eligible, it’s still not too late to get them vaccinated.

“Older people are still at the highest risk of being hospitalised for Covid-19, so it’s vital those eligible get their booster jab.

“Now is the time to come forward for a Covid-19 booster if you haven’t already – whether it’s your first or if you’re eligible for an autumn booster. Come forward before Sunday February 12, when the offer comes to an end. It will top up your immunity and keep you and your loved ones protected.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Culdees Castle owners Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton.
‘We’ve spent £2m renovating our Perthshire castle – we’ve only finished three rooms’
2
Joules store in Bell St, St Andrews, will close on Saturday. Image: Google Maps.
Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Thieves did just under ?20,000 worth of damage to a Broughty Ferry shop during a ram raid last week Picture shows; Saim Mohammad and the damage from last week's ram raid. Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Supplied by Matteo Bell/DC Thomson and Saim Mohammad Date; 25/01/2023
Ram raid at Broughty Ferry shop costs business £19,000
4
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
5
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business
6
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee residents have their say on who should be on Radio 1’s Big Weekend…
7
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
8
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car
9
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
10
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2

More from The Courier

Adventurer, TV presenter and mental health advocate Jason Fox.
Who Dares ex-commando Jason Fox has Dunfermline in his sights
Fox, left, and Postecoglou. Image: SNS
Ange Postecoglou message revealed as Dundee United boss Liam Fox recalls 'words of advice'…
Darvel manager Mick Kennedy. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mick Kennedy pre-match Darvel team-talk was inspirational but the opposite of what…
Police at Burnside Court, Lochee, following a "disturbance" at nearby Elders Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Five people charged over 'disturbance' at Dundee multi
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
Councillor Sean Dillon with Pittenweem resident Laura Marr and other locals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pittenweem councillor's great-gran 'would be spinning in grave' as dilapidated playpark torn down
Laura Young has launched a petition to get disposable vapes banned in Scotland. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pre-season back four horror show against ICT spooked boss Callum Davidson
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Alex Triggs Gold Star Picture shows; Alex Triggs. Arbroath. Supplied by Kim Cessford DC Thomson Date; 26/01/2023
Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer…
Krzysztof Sawa was found guilty of voyeurism at Levenmouth pool. Image: DCT Thomson/ Google.
Pervert in black Speedos peered under Fife swimming pool cubicle at 12-year-old girl

Editor's Picks

Most Commented