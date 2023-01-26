Police raid home of suspected Spanish church machete attacker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police raid home of suspected Spanish church machete attacker

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 11.46am Updated: January 26 2023, 7.20pm
Two women light candles in memory of a church sacristan killed on Wednesday in Algeciras, southern Spain (Juan Carlos Toro/AP)
Two women light candles in memory of a church sacristan killed on Wednesday in Algeciras, southern Spain (Juan Carlos Toro/AP)

Spanish police have raided the home of a Moroccan man held over the machete attacks at two Catholic churches that left a church officer dead and a priest injured in the southern city of Algeciras.

Police are still looking into the motive of the assault, but a National Court judge is investigating it as a possible act of terrorism.

The suspect is believed to have acted alone.

Officers searched the suspect’s home to “determine the nature, terrorist or otherwise”, of the alleged crime, Spanish interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said.

Residents gather after a minute of silence for a church sacristan who was killed in Algeciras, southern Spain
Residents gather after a minute of silence for a church sacristan who was killed in Algeciras, southern Spain (Juan Carlos Toro/AP)

The suspect is a Moroccan citizen with no prior criminal record “either in Spain or any other country”, the Interior Ministry said.

Authorities identified him as 25-year-old Yassine Kanjaa, an official with Spain’s National Police with direct knowledge of the case told The Associated Press.

The ministry said the suspect had been under a deportation order since June last year because of his unauthorised migrant status in Spain.

Authorities of neighbouring Gibraltar, which sits across a bay from Algeciras, said that Kanjaa had been arrested in the tiny British territory in August 2019 when he tried to “come ashore from a jet-ski without the necessary documentation”.

He was deported days later.

The attacks have shaken the multicultural city located near the southern tip of Spain.

Witnesses said that in the second incident, the assailant jumped on the altar of the Church of Nuestra Senora de La Palma, wielding a machete.

He then attacked a sacristan – tasked with preparing Mass – inside the church and chased him into a town square before killing him.

A priest was wounded earlier at the San Isidro church, just a five-minute walk away from Nuestra Senora de La Palma.

The Salesian religious order that the priest was affiliated with said on Thursday he was out of danger.

The order later shared on Twitter “the best news ever”: that the priest was “back with his community and in the care of his brothers”.

The Algeciras town hall identified the deceased sacristan as Diego Valencia and the wounded priest as Antonio Rodriguez.

The parish priest of Nuestra Senora de La Palma, the Rev Juan Jose Marina, told Spanish media that he thinks he could have been an intended target.

He said that he believed the attacker mistook the sacristan for a priest.

“In the same way that he sought out the priest at San Isidro and no-one else, the same thing happened here,” Mr Marina said.

“If I had been here, I would be dead.”

A man reacts next to a memorial site for a church sacristan who was killed in Algeciras, southern Spain
A man reacts next to a memorial site for a church sacristan who was killed in Algeciras, southern Spain (Juan Carlos Toro/AP)

A fellow sacristan who served with Mr Valencia at the church, Manolo González, said the attacker climbed on the altar and Mr Valencia came out “and asked to know what was going on”.

Candles and flowers adorned the two small churches with whitewashed walls on Thursday.

The family of the killed sacristan gathered inside Nuestra Senora de La Palma to receive the condolences of minister Mr Grande-Marlaska and concerned residents.

Flags were flown at half-mast in Algeciras, while a minute’s silence and a vigil was observed by the community, including a significant contingent from the city’s Moroccan population.

“This hurts us a lot,” Nahual Mostanaquin said.

“All Moroccans, those here, in Morocco or France, no-one wants these things to happen. It is a thing of madness,” she added.

“(The victim) was a good man who did no harm to anybody. He hurt no-one and everyone loved him.”

Aziz Handi said: “We hope that it will never happen again, because we live in peace here in Algeciras.”

People light candles next to a memorial site for a church sacristan who was killed in Algeciras, southern Spain
People light candles next to a memorial site for a church sacristan who was killed in Algeciras, southern Spain (Juan Carlos Toro/AP)

Algeciras is a cosmopolitan port city and the first point of arrival for many boats and ferries from North Africa, putting it at the centre of Spanish debates on irregular migration.

The Islamic Commission of Spain, which represents Muslims in the country, condemned the “abominable, murderous and heartless act” in “a sacred space for our Catholic brothers in Algeciras”.

The violent acts at the churches may inflame social tensions stoked in an election year by the far-right Vox party, which is vying to win more seats in local and national governments, as well as to form governing coalitions with the centre-right Popular Party.

Vox’s leader, Santiago Abascal, linked the attack to his party’s platform of cracking down on unauthorised immigration.

Vox, the third-largest party in Spain’s parliament, also presents itself as the protector of Spain’s Catholic heritage at a time when active church membership is waning.

“He had an order of expulsion,” Mr Abascal tweeted.

The port of Algeciras in Spain
Flags were flown at half-mast in Algeciras and a minute’s silence was to be held later in the day (Geogphotos/Alamy/PA)

“How many more like him could there be in Spain?”

Popular Party president Alberto Nunez Feijoo, the leader of Spain’s main opposition party, said that “Islamic terrorism is a problem for European society”.

“It has been centuries since a Catholic or Christian has killed in the name of his religion or beliefs,” Mr Nunez Feijoo said.

“And there are other countries who have citizens who do.”

The comments by the right-wing leaders were criticised by politicians from Spain’s governing left-wing coalition.

The secretary-general of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, an organisation of Spain’s Catholic bishops, appealed for unity.

“We cannot demonise any group,” Cesar Garcia said, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

“We cannot let ourselves be easily provoked, we cannot add fuel on the fire, we cannot lapse into demagogy and we cannot identify terrorism with any religion.”

