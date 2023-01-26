Northern Ireland police chief warns service will shrink due to funding shortfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Northern Ireland police chief warns service will shrink due to funding shortfall

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 11.59am Updated: January 26 2023, 12.09pm
Chief constable Simon Byrne (Liam McBurney/PA)
Chief constable Simon Byrne (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland’s chief constable has warned that his force will shrink to its lowest levels since the PSNI was founded because of a funding shortfall.

Simon Byrne said there will be fewer officers, fewer vehicles, postponed building maintenance and a potential delayed response to calls.

Briefing his officers and staff on Thursday, Mr Byrne said the Police Service of Northern Ireland will have a funding shortfall of £80 million by March, with larger shortfalls to come in the years ahead.

He said as a result the PSNI will shrink over the next three years.

“By March there will be 309 fewer police officers and 115 fewer staff, a reduction of nearly 6%,” he said.

“We will then have 6,699 full-time officers. This is 800 officers fewer than the commitment made in the New Decade, New Approach Agreement and the lowest officer numbers since the Police Service of Northern Ireland was formed.”

Mr Byrne said with a growing population and increasing workloads, police are already having to make difficult choices every day to minimise the risk to the public and to reduce the harm these reductions pose.

He said police will protect core emergency incident responses, continue neighbourhood policing, and protect areas of risk such as domestic abuse, sexual crime and child abuse.

There are no planned redundancies.

However, he said non-emergency calls may take longer to answer, capacity to investigate crime may be reduced, neighbourhood policing will shrink, there will be reduced road policing and they will review access to and closure of stations.

He also warned that police ability to respond to public disorder may be reduced.

By March, there will be 75 fewer neighbourhood police officers, 96 fewer detectives investigating murder, terrorism, drugs and organised crime, and 97 fewer officers in the Operational Support Department, which includes Roads Policing and specialist search/public order teams of the Tactical Support Groups (TSGs).

There will also be 115 fewer police staff across a range of roles, a reduced vehicle fleet, damaged or broken police vehicles will wait longer for service or repair, and building and maintenance work on the police estate and other modernisation plans – digital and estate – will be deferred.

“The message we delivered today is a bleak one. Inevitably with less police there will be less policing,” he told officers and staff.

New Lodge area disorder
Simon Byrne said police will protect core emergency incident responses (Niall Carson/PA)

“In spite of this, as a police service, our core work will not change. The public can continue to have confidence that we will still answer 999 calls quickly, we will continue to patrol our neighbourhoods, we will continue to investigate high harm crime and bring offenders to justice.

“As far as possible we have minimised the impact on service delivery in 2022, but through 2023 these reductions will have real and noticeable impacts. These will be felt in communities across Northern Ireland.

“While there will be no redundancies, all parts of the police service are going to see significant change in the coming months as we restructure to minimise the risk to service delivery in priority areas. Working alongside our staff associations and trade unions the Service Executive Team will do all we can to support officers and staff in the coming months. Officer and staff welfare and wellbeing will remain a priority.”

Mr Byrne insisted he does not intend to cause alarm, but wants to make the situation clear to colleagues and the public in terms of changes they may see.

“We will continue to serve the people of Northern Ireland with professionalism and remain committed to delivering a visible and impartial human rights-based policing service,” he said.

“We will continue to protect the public in Northern Ireland to the very best of our ability.”

Coronavirus – Mon May 17, 2021
PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne (Liam McBurney/PA)

Policing Board chair Deirdre Toner said the board has been deeply concerned about the funding shortfall and the implications.

“The board fully supported the chief constable in seeking to secure an improved financial settlement from the Department of Justice for the police service,” she said.

“However, without additional monies, the outworkings of budgetary pressures on officer and staff numbers has now been outlined in stark detail along with an assessment of the extent of the impact across a range of areas.

“The chief constable and his leadership team have worked to protect key areas, but the service assessment is clear that these levels of reductions will undoubtedly be felt within policing, within partner agencies and within particular aspects of service delivery to the community. These will only become fully known as we go forward.

“Despite the reductions confirmed, it is important to note that there is still a significant resource available to policing in Northern Ireland so the board, like the chief constable, would want to assure the public of the commitment within policing and within the board to doing the best with what we have. We are all very aware of the importance of policing within our community, and the wide range of work that the service delivers.

“Whilst today’s announcement confirms a position we hoped could have been avoided, our focus now has to be on continuing to work with the chief constable and his team on minimising the organisational risks to policing going forward, along with supporting the change and restructuring now required as a result of these financial pressures.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Culdees Castle owners Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton.
‘We’ve spent £2m renovating our Perthshire castle – we’ve only finished three rooms’
2
Joules store in Bell St, St Andrews, will close on Saturday. Image: Google Maps.
Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Thieves did just under ?20,000 worth of damage to a Broughty Ferry shop during a ram raid last week Picture shows; Saim Mohammad and the damage from last week's ram raid. Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Supplied by Matteo Bell/DC Thomson and Saim Mohammad Date; 25/01/2023
Ram raid at Broughty Ferry shop costs business £19,000
4
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
5
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business
6
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee residents have their say on who should be on Radio 1’s Big Weekend…
7
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
8
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car
9
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
10
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2

More from The Courier

Adventurer, TV presenter and mental health advocate Jason Fox.
Who Dares ex-commando Jason Fox has Dunfermline in his sights
Fox, left, and Postecoglou. Image: SNS
Ange Postecoglou message revealed as Dundee United boss Liam Fox recalls 'words of advice'…
Darvel manager Mick Kennedy. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mick Kennedy pre-match Darvel team-talk was inspirational but the opposite of what…
Police at Burnside Court, Lochee, following a "disturbance" at nearby Elders Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Five people charged over 'disturbance' at Dundee multi
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
Councillor Sean Dillon with Pittenweem resident Laura Marr and other locals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pittenweem councillor's great-gran 'would be spinning in grave' as dilapidated playpark torn down
Laura Young has launched a petition to get disposable vapes banned in Scotland. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pre-season back four horror show against ICT spooked boss Callum Davidson
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Alex Triggs Gold Star Picture shows; Alex Triggs. Arbroath. Supplied by Kim Cessford DC Thomson Date; 26/01/2023
Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer…
Krzysztof Sawa was found guilty of voyeurism at Levenmouth pool. Image: DCT Thomson/ Google.
Pervert in black Speedos peered under Fife swimming pool cubicle at 12-year-old girl

Editor's Picks

Most Commented