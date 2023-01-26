Man who cut throats of two people tells court ‘I’m not a monster’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man who cut throats of two people tells court ‘I’m not a monster’

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 12.35pm
Lee Peacock is accused of killing Sharon Pickles (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Lee Peacock is accused of killing Sharon Pickles (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man who cut the throats of his girlfriend and an associate after being released from jail has told jurors: “I’m not a monster.”

Lee Peacock, 50, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of murdering Sharon Pickles, 46, and Clinton Ashmore, 59, in separate attacks in Westminster over two days in August 2021.

Police had found Ms Pickles’ body at her home after Peacock’s father alerted officers that his son had visited him and confessed to killing three people by cutting their throats.

In a note at the scene, Peacock allegedly wrote that Ms Pickles was “meant to live” and he had sworn “revenge” against those who took advantage while he was in jail.

Peacock, who was released from jail on June 4, tried to cut his own throat when he was tracked down to a houseboat on the Grand Union Canal after a five-day manhunt, jurors have heard.

Westminster stabbings
Clinton Ashmore who died in Westminster in August 2021 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

On Thursday, Peacock told jurors that he did not intend to hurt either victim, saying the death of his “other half” was a “pure accident” and Mr Ashmore attacked him first.

He told jurors: “I know I’m not a monster. I never wanted to harm my partner. Clinton, I’m sorry but he caused it. He moved in on my woman and then told me that he did and with a rain of punches.”

Prosecutor Edward Brown KC had challenged Peacock’s account of the killings.

He said: “So far as Sharon Pickles is concerned, your account is that it was a complete accident. And to the extent that you caused the injuries that you did in a sense you were in control of your actions but it was an accident?”

Peacock replied: “Not in any possible way did I intend to cause Sharon harm or serious harm. It’s impossible. In 15 years I have known her I have never ever been violent to anyone.”

Mr Brown said: “I suggest you were exceptionally angry at the idea that Sharon had been having sexual relations – ‘your girl’.”

The defendant denied it but said he was angry at people he thought were “cuckooing” her.

The prosecutor challenged Peacock’s claim that he killed Mr Ashmore in “self defence” after being punched in the head.

“I suggest the prosecution does not have to prove a motive but there is one here – it was revenge. He was part of the group of people you blamed for Sharon’s downfall as you saw it.

“It was planned to go and kill who you could find, who was responsible for Sharon’s downfall,” Mr Brown said.

Peacock responded: “I was looking for people to help me.”

Asked about the circumstances in which he produced his knife, he said: “It was in my hand when I got it out to show him because he did not believe I killed Sharon – I did it and immediately I was horrified. It was immediately obvious, like I could not believe that someone could die that quickly.”

Mr Brown said: “This injury was approximately 4cm deep – that is approximately the length of the cutting edge of the blade. The neck is obviously a vulnerable part of the body and you knew that.”

Peacock insisted he “adored” Ms Pickles, adding: “I sat in a cell for 18 months thinking about this – I don’t know how this happened.

“I have no explanation. I do not know how my brain works, all I know it doesn’t work correctly.”

Mr Brown said Mr Ashmore had suffered nine knife wounds and asked if it was a “coincidence” that both victims had cuts to the neck on both sides.

Peacock said: “Clinton was screaming at me going absolutely mental. In all my life in all the places around the world I have been I have never been in a fight.”

He said it was “absolutely frenzied” and he had been “completely oblivious” to Mr Ashmore and Ms Pickles being in a relationship.

Asked if all the injuries on Mr Ashmore were in self defence, he said: “I did not know. I had the knife in my hand and he’s coming at me.”

Mr Brown asserted: “You committed two terrible murders with your warped and angry mind, that’s the reality and you confessed to two terrible murders, didn’t you?

“You were determined to punish Sharon Pickles and you were determined to punish Clinton Ashmore. You intended nothing less that to kill each of them, didn’t you?”

Peacock denied it, saying: “Sharon had done nothing wrong.”

He denies two counts of murder and the trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Culdees Castle owners Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton.
‘We’ve spent £2m renovating our Perthshire castle – we’ve only finished three rooms’
2
Joules store in Bell St, St Andrews, will close on Saturday. Image: Google Maps.
Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Thieves did just under ?20,000 worth of damage to a Broughty Ferry shop during a ram raid last week Picture shows; Saim Mohammad and the damage from last week's ram raid. Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Supplied by Matteo Bell/DC Thomson and Saim Mohammad Date; 25/01/2023
Ram raid at Broughty Ferry shop costs business £19,000
4
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
5
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business
6
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee residents have their say on who should be on Radio 1’s Big Weekend…
7
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
8
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car
9
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
10
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2

More from The Courier

Adventurer, TV presenter and mental health advocate Jason Fox.
Who Dares ex-commando Jason Fox has Dunfermline in his sights
Fox, left, and Postecoglou. Image: SNS
Ange Postecoglou message revealed as Dundee United boss Liam Fox recalls 'words of advice'…
Darvel manager Mick Kennedy. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mick Kennedy pre-match Darvel team-talk was inspirational but the opposite of what…
Police at Burnside Court, Lochee, following a "disturbance" at nearby Elders Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Five people charged over 'disturbance' at Dundee multi
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
Councillor Sean Dillon with Pittenweem resident Laura Marr and other locals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pittenweem councillor's great-gran 'would be spinning in grave' as dilapidated playpark torn down
Laura Young has launched a petition to get disposable vapes banned in Scotland. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pre-season back four horror show against ICT spooked boss Callum Davidson
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Alex Triggs Gold Star Picture shows; Alex Triggs. Arbroath. Supplied by Kim Cessford DC Thomson Date; 26/01/2023
Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer…
Krzysztof Sawa was found guilty of voyeurism at Levenmouth pool. Image: DCT Thomson/ Google.
Pervert in black Speedos peered under Fife swimming pool cubicle at 12-year-old girl

Editor's Picks

Most Commented