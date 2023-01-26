Government ‘determined’ to see justice over killing of Irish peacekeeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government ‘determined’ to see justice over killing of Irish peacekeeper

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 2.25pm Updated: January 26 2023, 6.37pm
Private Sean Rooney (Defence Forces/PA)
Private Sean Rooney (Defence Forces/PA)

The Irish government is “absolutely determined” to see those responsible for the killing of a peacekeeper in Lebanon brought to justice.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin was speaking as he visited Ireland’s peacekeeping troops at Camp Shamrock in the country.

The Tanaiste laid a wreath at a memorial to Private Sean Rooney who was killed in a shooting incident in December.

Mr Martin also met the Lebanese ministers for foreign affairs, Dr Abdullah Bou Habib, and defence, Maurice Sleem, in Beirut.

Thanking them for their government’s expressions of sympathy over Pte Rooney’s death, Mr Martin described the meeting as “an opportunity to underline the need to ensure that the ongoing Lebanese investigation into Private Rooney’s death is as thorough and complete as possible”.

Mr Martin previously visited the base during his term as Taoiseach.

He told peacekeepers the death of Private Rooney, who was from Co Donegal, made returning even more important to him.

“Private Rooney’s death was a shocking reminder to all of Ireland of the risks taken by each and every one of you, in discharging your duty and maintaining our country’s proud record and reputation,” he said.

“I’m conscious that all of you have lost a comrade and a friend. It is to your immense credit that, notwithstanding your personal loss, you have continued to perform with the professionalism we have come to expect from our Defence Forces.

“Nonetheless, I would encourage you to reach out and seek support if you need it, especially when you return home.  Support services are available, don’t hesitate to use them.

“You have come through a very difficult experience and you need to mind yourselves.”

Mr Martin also acknowledged those who were injured in the incident at Al-Aqbiya, particularly Trooper Shane Kearney, who was critically injured.

“We are all immensely grateful that Trooper Kearney is now back in Ireland and making good progress with his recovery,” he said.

“It goes without saying that we wish him continued progress in the coming weeks and months.”

Mr Martin said lines of inquiry are being pursued by the Defence Forces Multi-disciplinary Team into the killing of Private Rooney, as well as three separate parallel investigations into the facts and circumstances of the matter by the Lebanese authorities, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and Irish police.

“The government is absolutely determined that all of the facts and circumstances of the incident are fully established and that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” he said.

He added: “On behalf of the Irish people, may I thank each and every one of you for the part you are playing in continuing the proud tradition of generations of Irish peacekeepers.”

