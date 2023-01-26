Pep Guardiola not surprised Mikel Arteta has thrived after returning to Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola not surprised Mikel Arteta has thrived after returning to Arsenal

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 2.25pm Updated: January 26 2023, 3.55pm
Pep Guardiola, right, takes on former assistant Mikel Arteta, left, on Friday (PA)
Pep Guardiola, right, takes on former assistant Mikel Arteta, left, on Friday (PA)

Pep Guardiola is not surprised to see his former assistant Mikel Arteta thriving at Arsenal this season.

Arteta spent three years as Guardiola’s assistant manager at Manchester City before leaving to take charge of the Gunners just over three years ago.

He has since had some difficult times – with pressure particularly intense after three successive defeats at the start of last season – but the situation has now turned dramatically.

Arsenal currently have a five-point lead over champions City at the top of the Premier League, with a game in hand, ahead of an intriguing clash between the two clubs in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday.

Guardiola said: “I said all my comments about Mikel when he was here and in the first seasons.

“I had the feeling, we knew it when he was here, (about) his ability for City.

Manchester City Training and Press Conference – CFA
Mikel Arteta, left, spent three years on Pep Guardiola’s backroom team (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It is the biggest compliment for Arsenal as well, for the hierarchy, the sporting director, the club, for backing him in the bad moments and trusting him and keeping him and relying on him.

“I guess it was not easy because important figures were dropped, and to do this the people had to support him, but that happened.

“That’s why, at the end, you need time, you need investment and the results are there. It is a challenge for us to challenge them.”

Arteta had been considered a potential successor to Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium but the City boss could not begrudge his fellow Spaniard the chance to move to Arsenal, for whom he played, when the chance arose.

Mikel Arteta celebrates with his Arsenal players
Arteta’s Arsenal are setting the pace in the Premier League this season (John Walton/PA)

Guardiola said: “I am pretty sure if I would have left, he would be here and he would be the best, absolutely.

“But I extended the contract – I am sorry – and he didn’t wait.

“I am not a guy to say, ‘no, you have to stay with me’. Everyone has dreams. We felt if one team could offer him (the chance) to be manager he would leave.

“I know he went to ‘his’ club, the team he dreams of. He’s a supporter, for the fact he played there, he was a captain there. He loves the club.

Pep Guardiola celebrates winning the FA Cup in 2019 with some of his backroom team
Guardiola, centre, says he learned a lot from Arteta, right (Nick Potts/PA)

“I remember when we were together here, when we scored goals, he’d jump a lot and celebrate – except against one team. It was Arsenal.

“Like me, if I’m training as assistant and Barcelona call me, I will go. My club.

“People have to fly when he believes is the best. Life is too short. Spend time in a place you believe suits you better. If it’s a bad place or you don’t like it, leave.”

Arteta has hailed Guardiola as his inspiration ahead of Friday’s clash at the Etihad Stadium but the City manager feels he also learned a lot from his former number two.

He said: “I don’t know my part on him but his influence on me was great, massive, so important in becoming a better manager.”

