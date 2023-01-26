Wout Weghorst hopes his Manchester United stay stretches beyond this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wout Weghorst hopes his Manchester United stay stretches beyond this season

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 2.37pm Updated: January 27 2023, 7.49am
Wout Weghorst is hoping his stint at Old Trafford may stretch beyond the end of the season (Adam Davy/PA)
Wout Weghorst is hoping his stint at Old Trafford may stretch beyond the end of the season (Adam Davy/PA)

On-loan target man Wout Weghorst hopes to persuade Manchester United to keep him beyond the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag’s side raised eyebrows with their January swoop for the 30-year-old striker, who had spent the first half of the season on loan at Besiktas from Sky Bet Championship leaders Burnley.

Weghorst had also been surprised when he initially heard of United’s interest but the towering striker has been quick to settle in, starting all three matches he has been available for since joining on January 13.

The Netherlands international has so far provided an intelligent focal point and scored his first goal in Wednesday’s 3-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first leg win at Nottingham Forest.

“Great night,” Weghorst said. “A great result, great feeling, of course, so, yeah, a good day.

“(My job is to) deliver and help the team. We were looking for a target man, that was something the club was looking for.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – City Ground
Wout Weghorst, left, was on target against Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)

“Of course, with (Anthony) Martial there was only like one striker, more of a number nine. They just wanted to add one and then it’s up to me and to take your chances.

“The moments are there and, yeah, then like I said then it’s just to deliver, contribute and helping the team also in the way I’m playing, the way I am pressing.”

Weghorst has slotted into Ten Hag’s team promisingly and linked up well with players he would like to call team-mates beyond the end of the season, with his loan from Burnley expiring in June.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – City Ground
Erik ten Hag is making the right impression at Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’ve seen the first couple of days now, almost a week, how big the club is in everything – facilities, the club, even the quality in the team,” Weghorst said.

“The way we’re playing, there’s a lot of quality in everything and that’s definitely something you look to work in, in this winning atmosphere.

“I think the first week went well and it’s up to me to deliver and contribute and to help the team as good as I can. I’m quite confident I can play a role in it.”

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Turf Moor
Weghorst is on loan from Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asked if he hoped to show Ten Hag that he is worth keeping beyond this loan stint and stay even longer, Weghorst said: “Yeah, of course. The situation now was how it was, and it was for a loan.

“It’s a massive club so I will try to do everything as good as I can, and if it will work out of course it will be a good option.”

In the immediate future Weghorst can look forward to his home debut as United prepare for an Old Trafford triple-header – with a potential fourth successive home game pencilled in against Leeds.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – City Ground
Bruno Fernandes, left, celebrates United’s third goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Reading and Premier League match against Crystal Palace currently bookend the return leg against Forest that will surely end in the Red Devils heading to Wembley.

Bruno Fernandes completed Wednesday’s 3-0 first leg win at the City Ground, where Weghorst scored late in a first half that started with Marcus Rashford recording his 10th goal in as many games with a storming solo effort.

“You see the great run he’s in, he’s delivering, every week you see it in training,” Weghorst said of Rashford. “He’s got a lot of quality.

“He’s also a really good guy, a really open guy, he was the first one who came to me when I scored my goal.

“We have a good relationship. You see the qualities he has. He’s extremely important for us, the way we play, he’s a massive part.”

As for Forest, boss Steve Cooper believes the full debut of January arrival Danilo was a positive on a challenging night for his team.

“It was good that he has got another experience in England,” he said of the Brazilian, who made his debut off the bench against Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – City Ground
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is pleased to have Danilo on board (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He’s had one away game and now one at home and he felt and smelled the atmosphere which was its normal self, noisy and supportive of the team.

“Whatever happened tonight, he is going to be better. Certainly showed some really good signs.

“For the guys who haven’t played in the Premier League, it is different. He is a young lad, 21, so whatever we feel tonight the whole thing will be a positive.”

