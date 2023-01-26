Patrick Reed makes impressive start after floods cause delay in Dubai

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patrick Reed makes impressive start after floods cause delay in Dubai

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 2.51pm
Patrick Reed was one shot off the lead in the delayed first round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Patrick Reed was one shot off the lead in the delayed first round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Patrick Reed shrugged off his row with Rory McIlroy and a six-hour weather delay to make an impressive start to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Players were informed in the early hours of Thursday morning that Emirates Golf Club was “inaccessible” and told not to travel to the course due to several roads being flooded following heavy rain.

Following a few hours of dry weather and a massive clean-up operation by ground staff, play got under way at 1.15pm local time, although half the field were unable to get on the course at all and will start round one on Friday.

Reed completed 16 holes in four under par to lie a shot off the lead held by Belgium’s Thomas Pieters, who had three holes remaining.

The English trio of Matthew Jordan, Daniel Gavins and Oliver Wilson had set the clubhouse target following rounds of 68 completed shortly before play was suspended due to darkness.

Tommy Fleetwood was also four under and facing a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-three seventh – his 16th hole – when play resumes, with playing partner McIlroy having a putt from four feet to improve to three under.

The pre-tournament build-up had been dominated by the war of words between Reed and McIlroy, which emerged after Reed threw a tee towards McIlroy after being snubbed by the world number one on the practice range.

McIlroy said he had not seen the tee but had not been impressed at being subpoenaed on Christmas Eve by the lawyer who is representing Reed in a defamation lawsuit against several media members and organisations.

McIlroy’s subpoena is related to a separate civil lawsuit filed in June by Larry Klayman, which claims that Florida residents who bought tickets to PGA Tour events, or would in future, were damaged by the PGA Tour allegedly weakening fields by suspending players who joined LIV.

Reed, who joined LIV during its inaugural event in June, told reporters the subpoena – which Klayman has also attempted to serve on Tiger Woods – has “nothing to do with me and nothing to do with any of the lawsuits that I’m a part of” and labelled McIlroy “an immature little child”.

Rory McIlroy retrieves his ball from standing water
Rory McIlroy retrieves his ball from standing water (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Joint clubhouse leader Jordan carded five birdies and a single bogey in his 68, while playing partner Gavins looked set to finish a shot ahead before dropping a shot on the 18th as the light faded.

“If you shoot a good score here, you enjoy it,” Jordan said. “It was challenging in terms of we knew rain was coming and darkness and everything else so there was a bit of uncertainty whether we would finish.

“It was nice to see (the message from the Tour) at 20 past five that I could roll back over in bed and have a lie-in, but it’s certainly strange around here to see water hazards in places that you don’t expect.”

