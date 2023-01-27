Study highlights needs for NHS ear wax removal services as some struggle to hear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Study highlights needs for NHS ear wax removal services as some struggle to hear

By Press Association
January 27 2023, 12.05am
People with impacted ear wax in the UK are struggling to hear and need local NHS removal services, a study has found (Alamy/PA)
People with impacted ear wax in the UK are struggling to hear and need local NHS removal services, a study has found (Alamy/PA)

People with impacted ear wax in the UK are struggling to hear and need local NHS removal services, a study has found.

The University of Manchester-led study – Ear wax management in primary care: what the busy GP needs to know – was published in the British Journal of General Practice on Friday.

Researchers surveyed 500 adults who used NHS ear wax removal services and nine in 10 said their hearing difficulty was ‘at least moderately bothersome’.

Six in 10 reported it to be ‘very/extremely bothersome’.

But more than eight in 10 participants reported an immediate improvement after the earwax was removed, the study found.

The study was supported by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Manchester Biomedical Research Centre.

NIHR is funded by the Government and it funds health and social care research.

It comes as “more and more people face the prospect of ear wax removal services being discontinued at their GP surgeries”, the university noted.

More than two million people a year need ear wax removal treatment in the UK but many GP surgeries are no longer routinely offering it, the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) charity has said.

The university researchers also noted that up to 44% of care home residents with dementia suffer from troublesome ear wax.

Ear wax is a normal substance made by the body to clean, protect and keep ears healthy but blockages can affect people’s ability to communicate and hear, they said.

They added that impacted ear wax can also cause discomfort and tinnitus, a ringing in the ears.

Kevin Munro, professor of audiology at the University of Manchester, said: “If anyone tries simulating the effect of impacted wax by walking around with their fingers plugging their ears for a few days, they’ll soon realise that it is a serious issue.

“The recommendations from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) could not be clearer – NHS ear wax removal services should be provided in the community.

“There are multiple reasons why GP surgeries are ceasing to provide ear wax removal services.

“The traditional method of syringing ears is no longer recommended but there are newer and safer methods for flushing wax out of the ear.

“There is also a misunderstanding that using ear drops to soften the wax will be enough to resolve the problem but there is little evidence to support this claim.

“Once the wax has been softened, it needs to be flushed out of the ear or vacuumed up, neither of which can be done at home without expertise.

“Perhaps one solution is that GP surgeries could collaborate as a network as the portable nature of modern ear wax removal equipment is ideal for moving to different locations.”

It comes after a RNID report published last year described how some people are being forced to pay £50 to £100 every time they need ear wax removed.

