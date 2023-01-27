Five Memphis police officers charged with murder of driver after traffic stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five Memphis police officers charged with murder of driver after traffic stop

By Press Association
January 27 2023, 4.58am
Five fired Memphis police officers were charged on Thursday with murder and other crimes over the death of a black driver three days after a traffic stop (Memphis Police Department/AP)
Five fired Memphis police officers have been charged with murder and other crimes over the death of a black driver three days after a traffic stop.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told a news conference that although the officers each played different roles in the death of Tyre Nichols, “they are all responsible”.

The officers, who are all black, each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Video of the January 7 traffic stop will be released to the public sometime on Friday evening, Mr Mulroy said.

This combo of booking images provided by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office shows, from top row from left, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, bottom row from left, Desmond Mills, Jr and Justin Smith
Top row from left: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Emmitt Martin III; Bottom row from left: Desmond Mills, Jr and Justin Smith (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

The victim’s family and their lawyers said the footage shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault that the legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles driver Rodney King.

His family urged supporters to protest peacefully.

Mr Nichols’ stepfather, Rodney Wells, told The Associated Press by phone that he and his wife, RowVaughn Wells, who is Mr Nichols’ mother, discussed the second-degree murder charges and are “fine with it”. They had sought first-degree murder charges.

“There’s other charges, so I’m all right with that,” he said.

Asked about the kidnapping charges, the district attorney said: “If it was a legal detention to begin with, it certainly became illegal at a certain point and was an unlawful detention.”

Tyre Nichols’ stepfather Rodney Wells, right, holds a photo of Nichols in the hospital after his arrest
Tyre Nichols’ stepfather Rodney Wells, right, holds a photo of Mr Nichols in the hospital after his arrest (Jordan James/WREG/AP)

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said he saw the video and found it “absolutely appalling”.

“Let me be clear: What happened here does not at all reflect proper policing. This was wrong. This was criminal,” Mr Rausch said during the news conference.

Court records showed that all five former officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — were taken into custody.

Mr Martin’s lawyer, William Massey, confirmed that his client had turned himself in. He and Mr Mills’ lawyer, Blake Ballin, said their clients would plead not guilty. Lawyers for Mr Smith, Mr Bean and Mr Haley could not be reached.

RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, cries at a news conference in Memphis
RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, cries at a news conference (Gerald Herbert/AP)

“No one out there that night intended for Tyre Nichols to die,” Mr Massey said.

Both lawyers said they had not seen the video.

“We are in the dark about many things, just like the general public is,” Mr Ballin said.

Second-degree murder is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison under Tennessee law.

Later on Thursday, Mr Nichols’ mother and stepfather were joined by several dozen supporters on a cold night for a candlelight vigil and prayer service at a Memphis skate park. Mr Nichols, who had a four-year-old son, was an avid skateboarder.

His mother thanked those who attended, then added that her family is “grief stricken.”

Kenyana Dixon tearfully addresses a crowd gathered during a rally for her brother Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum
Kenyana Dixon tearfully addresses a crowd gathered during a rally for her brother Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian/AP)

She warned supporters of the “horrific” nature of the video set to be released on Friday, but she pleaded with supporters to “protest in peace”.

“I don’t want us burning up our city, tearing up the streets, because that’s not what my son stood for,” she said.

“If you guys are here for me and Tyre, then you will protest peacefully. You can get your point across but we don’t need to tear up our cities, people, because we do have to live in them.”

The lawyers for Mr Nichols’ family, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, issued a statement saying that Mr Nichols “lost his life in a particularly disgusting manner that points to the desperate need for change and reform to ensure this violence stops occurring during low-threat procedures, like in this case, a traffic stop”.

Rev Andre E Johnson, of the Gifts of Life Ministries, preaches at a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols
Rev Andre E Johnson, of the Gifts of Life Ministries, preaches at a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols (Gerald Herbert/AP)

At the White House, President Joe Biden said the Nichols family and the city of Memphis deserve “a swift, full and transparent investigation”.

“Public trust is the foundation of public safety, and there are still too many places in America today where the bonds of trust are frayed or broken,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

The Memphis police chief has called the officers’ actions that night “heinous, reckless and inhumane.”

“This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual,” Memphis Police Director Cerelyn ‘CJ’ Davis said in a video statement released late on Wednesday on social media.

Ms Davis said the five officers found to be “directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr Nichols,” were fired last week, but other officers are still being investigated for violating department policy.

